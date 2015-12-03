(Adds pro-Schengen initiative, Orban, Sobotka, Fico quotes, TV)
PRAGUE Dec 3 The Czech Republic, Slovakia,
Hungary and Poland rejected on Thursday the idea of limiting the
European Union's visa-free area to a smaller number of countries
and will invite other EU members to help them fight for its
survival.
Prime ministers of the Visegrad 4 group of countries said
they agreed at a meeting in Prague to set up a "Friends of
Schengen" initiative to keep borders open, a key achievement of
their post-communist integration into western Europe.
The Schengen zone has come under great strain as a wave of
people fleeing war and poverty in countries such as Syria and
Afghanistan swept into Europe in the past months, derailing the
EU system of dealing with asylum seekers.
The influx has led the Dutch government to discuss
internally and with some of its allies a plan to introduce
passport checks at the borders of several Western European
countries, in effect creating a reduced passport-free area.
Those calls must be rejected, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav
Sobotka told a news conference.
"The aim ... should be to stress our common interest in
protecting the external Schengen border and stress our common
aim to maintain the Schengen area," he told reporters after the
Visegrad 4 meeting.
"We have rejected attempts to create some kinds of
mini-Schengens within the EU."
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he believed there
would be countries that could join the initiative, but it
remained every state's duty to protect its outside border.
"Every country should ... assume responsibility for the
protection of their external borders and others should help them
in this. But this should remain a national responsibility."
Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, through which many
refugees have travelled to Germany but where very few want to
settle, have stood out in their opposition to the EU decision to
impose compulsory quotas for redistributing asylum-seekers
across the EU, straining relations with their western partners.
This has led some western politicians to call for cuts in
aid given to those countries under the EU's development
programmes. The Visegrad countries demanded on Thursday that the
EU funds are not connected with the debate on migration.
GREECE UNDER PRESSURE
While fighting to keep Schengen in place, Slovak Prime
Minister Robert Fico repeated his sharp criticism of Greece for
not doing more to assert control over its Aegean Sea borders,
the path for hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Middle
East and Asia to Europe in the past months.
Frustration has risen in recent weeks in the European
Commission, the EU executive charged with ramping up controls on
the external borders, and some EU governments say Greece is
failing to make use of available EU funds and personnel to
ensure people arriving in the Schengen area are documented.
"It is a hazard to be silent when some countries are not
able, for objective or subjective reasons, to guarantee the
Schengen borders," Fico said.
EU diplomats said suspending Greece from the open-border
rules - activating Article 26 of the Schengen treaty so that
people arriving at ports and airports from Greece were treated
as coming from outside the Schengen zone - may be discussed at a
meeting of EU interior ministers on Friday.
