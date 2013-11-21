FRANKFURT Nov 21 Europe's top securities
watchdog is pushing for more action on drawing up plans to wind
down central derivatives clearing houses (CCPs) that run into
financial trouble.
Spurred by the collapse of the investment bank Lehman
Brothers in the financial crisis, international regulators have
urged global banks to plan how to handle their own insolvencies
to limit the damage to the financial system.
But as banks advance their plans, dubbed "living wills" by
some, systemically critical CCPs are falling behind.
"One element we still need to work on is the recovery and
resolution of CCPs," said Steven Maijoor, chairman of the
European Securities and Markets Authority. "CCPs are in the
slipstream of the debate over banks."