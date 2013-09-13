LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - The European ABS investor community is fighting back against the inclusion by issuers of deal clauses that allow changes in terms without noteholder consent. Key personnel on the Association for Financial Markets in Europe's investor committee are now considering what they should do to guard against such changes becoming the norm, according to one investor who has taken part in the discussions.

Over the past year or so, more and more transaction documents have included clauses that allow trustees to amend terms without noteholder consent - sometimes such changes have not even been spotted by investors. And it is clearly worrying the buyside community. "Language creep is important. This is not the direction I thought the '2.0' securitisation world would be heading in," the investor said.

Issuers want to be able to react quickly to changes in ratings agency criteria in order to preserve senior tranche ratings. That is understandable in view of the swathe of criteria changes and subsequent downgrades over the past couple of years. But standard language makes quick changes very difficult because of the cumbersome process of trying to contact noteholders to obtain approval even for simple changes.

Issuers are therefore including language in deal documentation that allows them to tweak terms without consent if ratings are at risk. Potential changes do not usually apply to basic terms, such as coupons, principal note amounts, maturity and interest payment dates or the majority required at investor meetings to pass an extraordinary resolution.

REFUSAL

But some investors argue that changes forced on them could cause deals to look very different from what they initially assessed - and some are simply refusing to invest in new deals as a result.

For instance, Paragon Mortgages 18, a new UK buy-to-let RMBS, includes language to protect the rating of the most senior tranche. One investor declined to buy the deal, because "they continue to repeat what we believe to be unacceptable language allowing changes to the documentation without consent".

Another investor saw both sides of the argument. "In the context of the counterparty issue, changing an account bank which has been downgraded to the extent that it no longer qualifies without consulting investors may not be a bad thing if [the deal ends up using] a better rated bank," said Rob Ford, founding partner of TwentyFour Asset Management.

"But a servicer change, for example, is more significant, and there will be views about quality and the value of the job they do, which investors want to be consulted on."

He added that changes specifically to protect senior tranche ratings could adversely affect those holding lower-rated notes. "If [changes are designed] only to preserve the senior notes, mezzanine investors should be up in arms as they could be downgraded further," said Ford.

Julian Tucker, structured finance partner at Shearman & Sterling, said: "Sometimes it is actually in the interests of some or all noteholders not to act on ratings criteria changes. The issuer ends up paying for replacement of swaps, changes of account bank or servicer and so forth, and that comes directly from cashflows to the most junior classes usually, who are less ratings-sensitive."

PRESSURE

In some cases, however, investor pressure has led to such clauses being dropped - or at least amended.

Documents for Kensington's UK RMBS Gemgarto 2012-1 allowed the trustee to make non-basic modifications without investors' consent, even when they might "adversely affect the noteholders' interests". But the language was removed from RMS 26, which followed from Kensington in September 2012, and also from Silk Road 2012-1, the first investor said.

A similar clause did appear in February's CMBS Taurus 2013 (GMF 1) and a more severe version was originally included in German Residential Funding 2013-1. This would have permitted changes even to basic terms to safeguard against rating criteria, irrespective of the impact on buyers, but a compromise was reached. The final version said that, if modification were required, the note trustee would publish a notice and only enforce changes if at least 20% of senior investors had not rejected the proposal within 30 days.

Tucker added that trustees still had fiduciary responsibilities, and that the provisions might stop them working in the interests of all deal parties. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, additional reporting by Owen Sanderson, editing by Matthew Davies)