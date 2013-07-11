LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza is
preparing its new securitisation with half an eye on the
European schemes to boost SME lending. Banks marketing the deal
committed to a limited sale of the bonds until 2014 to support
secondary market performance, but wrote in an exemption for
"sales to any development agencies or supranational
institutions".
This commitment means that if official EU institutions come
up with any SME support scheme which involves buying
securitisations, BPVi can be first into the scheme.
The bank is sitting on the fence, raising as much
market-based funding as it can do economically but leaving the
door open to cheaper funding from the official sector using the
same structure.
Mario Draghi and Benoit Coeure of the ECB have both given
speeches this week updating on the shape of the scheme.
Draghi said that a number of options were being explored,
including the provision of guarantees, credit enhancement of SME
loan pools to revive structured credit markets over a longer
time horizon, and purchases of ABS by the Commission and the
European Investment Bank.
He said joint risk-sharing instruments from the Commission
and EIB would combine the lending capacity of the EIB and the
EIF, as well as resources from national promotional banks, to
finance special activities in EU priority areas.
An outline paper from the EIB and Commission proposed using
EU structural funds to provide guarantees on a voluntary basis,
with member states advised to pool their unused structured funds
to achieve maximum leverage.
MAKING A COMMITMENT
BPVi's deal, Berica PMI, is a securitisation of Italian SME
loans - exactly the market which the ECB and European
authorities are hoping to revive.
The portfolio features EUR1.57bn of SME loans and the
Italian bank will structure EUR1bn of senior notes from this
portfolio. It will sell at least EUR500m of these, according to
an update from leads Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and
Societe Generale. They said the deal was 2.1 times subscribed on
Thursday afternoon, though part of this comes from orders
related to Barclays and Societe Generale.
BPVi will retain any notes it does not sell. These
securities can then be used as collateral for repo in the
private market or at the ECB, or sold on later.
Investors attending the roadshow asked for a commitment from
BPVi not to sell these spare bonds on immediately, a source in
the deal said, because the bank has been very active in placing
secondary market "block" trades in previously retained RMBS.
It sold EUR600m of Berica 8 and EUR940m of Berica ABS late
in 2012. These bonds were not syndicated broadly, but were
shopped around to dealers. The trading desks then had the chance
to ask for investor precommitments and put together a bid for
the block.
If BPVi were to place up to another EUR500m in the market
outside the syndication process, dealers would back off their
bids on the placed A1X bonds, so investors which had bought the
deal would see a mark-to-market loss and struggle to exit their
positions.
It has therefore committed not to sell the spare bonds until
2014, except through a repo or to development institutions and
supras.
PRICE IS RIGHT
BPVi's securitisation notes are being marketed with a coupon
of 240bp over three-month Euribor - competitive for an SME
securitisation but a symptom of the market's distress. The
1.76-year senior notes on offer are rated AA (hi)/AA+ by DBRS
and Fitch, well above the A (low)/BBB+ rated Italian sovereign.
However, Italian 5yr CDS is at 243.33bp.
BPVi has BB+/BB- senior unsecured ratings, meaning ABS is an
unusually favourable funding instrument - it gets little uplift
from the dual-recourse structure of covered bonds, and it would
be a challenge to move a senior unsecured issue in difficult
markets.
BPVi mandated Banca IMI, Deutsche, RBS and UBS to roadshow a
senior unsecured issue back in June, but it was hit by poor
market conditions and postponed. The issuer continues to monitor
the market.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)