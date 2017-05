BRUSSELS Belgium released three people it had detained on Thursday night after a string of house searches in Brussels as part of an anti- terrorism investigation, broadcaster RTL said on Friday.

Earlier in the day Belgian federal prosecutors said they had conducted eight house searches on the orders of an investigating judge specialised in terrorism.

No weapons or explosives were found, they said, without elaborating further on the details of the case.

The federal prosecutor's office could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Julia Fioretti; Editing by Gareth Jones)