PARIS, March 23 French authorities believe a man arrested on suspicion of wanting to carry out an attack in the Belgium city of Antwerp was a Tunisian national who was probably drunk and trying to escape a police check, a source close to the matter said.

The source said the individual, who resided in France, was unknown to intelligence services, but known to police for common law crimes.

"He did not want to drive into the soldiers. We think he wanted to escape a check," the source said. (Reporting by Gerard Bon; writing by John Irish; editing by Adrian Croft)