MILAN The underground metro service at Milan's central station resumed on Monday after checks showed that a suspect package was a false alarm, the local transport authority said.

Services were halted briefly and the station evacuated while bomb disposal experts analysed a box containing a battery and wires which turned out not to be an explosive device, the police said.

Security across Italy has been heightened this month following attacks in France and Germany, while border checks have also been increased.

