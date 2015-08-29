PARIS Aug 29 European ministers and officials
agreed on Saturday to reinforce railway security, particularly
on international lines, and urged the European Commission to
amend Schengen border codes after the foiled attack on a train
in northern France.
Just over a week after passengers subdued a gunman on an
Amsterdam-Paris express, interior and transport ministers from
countries, including France, Germany, Spain and Italy, met in
Paris to discuss improving security on cross-border trains.
"We are determined to pursue our cooperation to ... prevent,
detect and better fight violent acts that radicalised
individuals may want to commit on European Union soil," said a
joint statement read out by French Interior Minister Bernard
Cazeneuve.
Cazeneuve outlined four key measures, ranging from more
identity and baggage controls on trains and at stations
"wherever and whenever necessary" to increasing the number of
mixed police patrols on international services.
He said there would be an effort to ensure international
tickets bore passengers' names and that railway police would
have access to a database of "pertinent" information.
"Our aim is that concrete and ambitious safety and security
measures ... are adopted by the different players at European
level," he said.
EU officials say the EU has supported member states in
developing better security at stations, including pilot schemes
for new technologies which can help detect weapons and
explosives without the lengthy procedures familiar at airports.
Concerned about security threats and illegal migration, some
European governments are considering amending the Schengen
border code, which eliminated systematic frontier controls
across much of Europe.
However, the European Commission, the EU executive which
enforces the Schengen code, insists it sees no need to change
the rules, either to improve security or control migration.
"We invite the Commission ... to examine a targeted
amendment to the Schengen frontier code allowing controls where
necessary and when necessary," Cazeneuve said without
elaborating.
EU officials say governments are free to check for, say,
weapons, and Schengen permits them to check identities,
including at frontiers, if there are specific security threats.
Germany, for example, imposed border controls when it hosted the
G7 summit in June.
Talk of more sweeping curbs in the Schengen zone - which
excludes Britain but includes non-EU members Norway and
Switzerland - troubles business leaders, who see the speed and
ease of moving people around Europe as a boon for the economy.
EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said that while
security was the first priority there should not be an
over-reaction.
"It is essential that, as far as possible, public transport
remains open and easily accessible. Security must be
proportionate to the threat," she said.
