MADRID May 14 European Commission vice-president Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday that the EC was working with the European Investment Bank and the European Central Bank on initiatives to use more funds to finance businesses, especially smaller ones.

"There are many ideas ... we are working well with the EIB and the ECB to use more money to go directly to businesses, especially small and medium-size ones," Tajani, who is responsible for industry at the EC, said at a conference in Madrid.