* Centre-left group names candidate for Commission president
* Leaders reject austerity, call for more investment
* Italy's PM Renzi repeats pledge of sound public finance
ROME, March 1 European centre-left parties
called on Saturday for a change to austerity policies enacted to
counter the eurozone crisis as they named Martin Schulz to be
their candidate for next head of the European Commission.
The Party of European Socialists (PES), which groups
Europe's main centre-left parties, said the focus on tight
budgetary policy during the crisis had resulted in mass
unemployment, hardship and the rise of populist movements.
The euro zone is gradually recovering from its worst
economic crisis since the launch of the single currency but its
southern members continue to struggle and youth unemployment
remains above 40 percent in Greece, Spain and Italy.
"Europe can't continue like this," French Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters at a special PES congress in
Rome held to launch the joint platform for the European
parliamentary elections on May 22-25.
"You can see populist parties on the rise everywhere and if
they succeed in the European elections, they will be able to
block a reorientation of Europe."
The PES called for measures to relaunch the continent's
sickly economy, create jobs and help the unemployed and others
who had suffered in the crisis. Several speakers called for
tighter regulation of financial markets blamed for the crisis.
Schulz, a German Social Democrat and current president of
the European Parliament, said Europe should do more to help
small businesses and reconnect with its citizens and could not
allow policy to be exclusively dictated by financial markets.
"For too long, we have been told that the invisible hand
regulates markets, that we cannot control financial markets. We
can and we must," he said in a speech accepting the nomination
which the centre-left hopes will see him take over from the
current centre-right president Jose-Manuel Barroso.
He promised a crack-down on rules that let big companies
shift tax payments across national borders to cut their tax
bills and said he would make a bill of digital rights a priority
in the wake of the scandal over intelligence agencies scooping
up vast quantities of online data.
Opinion polls suggest that the centre-left will do well in
the elections, gaining ground from the centre-right which has
dominated European policy making for the past decade.
However even if they gain the most seats in the 751-seat
European parliament, the Commission president is not directly
elected and the centre-left candidate will not necessarily win
office, with backroom negotiations with national governments
certain to play a big part in the appointment.
INVESTMENT
The conference heard calls for ideas ranging from a
financial transaction tax to pay for measures to cut youth
unemployment to more investment in science and research and a
more appealing message to voters.
German Social Democratic leader Sigmar Gabriel, economy
minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel's cross-party coalition,
said it was unreasonable to expect small business and skilled
tradesmen to accept heavy tax burdens while financial markets --
which he said had caused the crisis -- "have not paid a cent".
"We have to get a contribution from the financial markets.
We have to get to them, to finance a cut in debt and an
investment in growth," he said.
However, although there were widespread calls for more
spending on training and policy measures to create jobs, most
speakers took pains to stress the importance of sound public
finances as well.
Italy's new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi repeated a pledge to
keep finances under control, saying this would allow his country
to press for growth-oriented policies when it assumes the
rotating presidency of the European Union in July.
"Certainly, to be in a position to do this, Italy has to
fulfil its own obligations. But we want to get our public
finances in order not because international institutions are
asking for it but because our own dignity and our children
require it," he said.
However he left it unclear whether he would seek extra
flexibility from the current rigid caps on budget deficits, as
he indicated before taking office.
In his first speech as prime minister before an
international audience Renzi, who leads a coalition with small
centrist and centre-right groups, said red tape must be cut to
create "a Europe for citizens, not for bureaucrats."
Renzi's party, the centre-left Democratic Party, formally
joined the PES after a vote by its leadership this week.
