LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - European sovereign, supranational and
agency borrowers are being urged to bring forward syndicated
funding initiatives scheduled for September because of looming
headline risk.
The European Investment Bank and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development have both made an early return to
the markets this week ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB)
meeting, European Stability Mechanism ruling and Dutch elections
all scheduled for early September.
Meanwhile, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
sent a request for proposals to banks for a bond issue on
Wednesday. Market officials are urging the euro rescue fund to
pull the trigger early next week, saying that a 10-year or
15-year would be the natural maturity.
The urgency to execute deals before a potentially
destabilising ECB meeting on September 6 is palpable, but the
EFSF will also be cognisant of the two undersubscribed
euro-denominated trades this week - a tap of EIB's September
2021s and a new 10-year BNG benchmark.
"There is a desire to pre-empt volatility by getting deals
away as soon as possible, but because spreads have ground so low
there is not a lot of value in the sector resulting in mixed
reaction to recent deals," said one market observer.
In EFSF's favour is the degree of flexibility it has in
picking its issuance window, unlike the European Union (EU)
which will may have to issue a number of bonds to meet payments
for Portugal and Ireland in September.
Speaking to IFR following its last issue in June, Herbert
Barth, the EU's senior borrowing adviser, said: "We may be
obliged to break up the total issuance amount planned for
September /October - the EUR2bn for Portugal and EUR1bn for
Ireland - because both countries have a roadmap that in terms of
timing looks a bit different."
"We may be obliged to do one transaction in September and
then another in October, but, as of today, our preference would
be for one EUR3bn benchmark issue," he added.
On the sovereign front, the Republic of Finland is the only
country that has strongly indicated it will return to the
markets in the second half of the year.
In its most recent quarterly review dated June 29, it
stated: "A second euro benchmark syndication is likely to take
place in the second half of the year. A new 10-year benchmark
issue is being contemplated, but market conditions at the time
will affect the choice of maturity."
As well as the regular supply from agency issuers like KfW
and EIB which have the largest funding programmes, there is
plenty of other scheduled supply both in euros and dollars.
Germany's Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, the WestLB bad bank, has
an outstanding mandate for a five-year euro benchmark after
meeting investors in August via Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs and LBBW.
FMS Wertmanagement, the Hypo Real Estate bad bank, has also
sent a request for proposals to banks for a euro benchmark
issue. One SSA syndicate official confirmed the issuer was
looking at different maturity options from four-years through to
10-years.
Market rumour is that another German agency,
Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg Foerderbank (L-Bank), is
also targeting a five-year euro issue in the near future.
In dollars, Holland's Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten has
mandated one undisclosed institution to lead a roadshow in the
US during September. Although the roadshow is not deal specific,
BNG told IFR its aim is to execute a five-year US dollar trade
in the coming months.