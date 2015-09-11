BERLIN, Sept 11 Europe came a step closer to
setting up its own satellite navigation system after
successfully launching two Galileo satellites from French Guyana
on Friday.
The European Space Agency's Galileo project is meant as an
EU alternative to the U.S. Global Positioning System. Friday's
launch, at 0208 GMT, takes the number of satellites sent up to
10 out of a planned total of 30.
"The day of Galileo's full operational capability is
approaching," Jan Woerner, Director General of ESA, said in a
statement on Friday. "It will be a great day for Europe."
The Galileo project suffered a setback last year after two
satellites were set in an incorrect orbit. They were later
nudged into a more viable position.
The satellites were sent up Friday on board a Russian Soyuz
launcher and reached their target orbit almost four hours after
lift-off.
ESA plans to launch two further Galileo satellites this
year.
From next year, Galileo satellites will take off on board a
European Ariane rocket launcher that can send up four, rather
than two, satellites with a single launch.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)