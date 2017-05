DARMSTADT, Germany Oct 19 A space lander touched down on Mars on Wednesday in what is Europe's first attempt to land a craft there since the Beagle 2's "heroic failure" more than a decade ago.

Scientists are now awaiting updates on the status of the disc-shaped 577-kg (1,272 lb) Schiaparelli lander, which is testing technologies for a rover due to follow in 2020, the European Space Agency said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)