FRANKFURT Oct 20 European scientists are still
not certain whether a space lander that reached Mars on
Wednesday touched down on the Red Planet in good working
condition, the European Space Agency (ESA) said.
"The landing test still gives us some open questions we have
to analyse," ESA Director General Jan Woerner told journalists
on Thursday, adding he could not say whether the disc-shaped
577-kg (1,272 lb) Schiaparelli probe was still in one piece.
Scientists said data had been received showing the lander's
heat shield and parachutes deployed successfully, but that it
was unclear what happened in the final seconds before landing
and no data had yet been received from the surface.
Schiaparelli, which is testing technologies for a rover due
to follow in 2020, represents only the second European attempt
to land a craft on the Red Planet.
