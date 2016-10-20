(Repeats to add new graphic, text unchanged)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 20 Thrusters intended to
slow a European lander as it neared Mars on Wednesday fired for
less time than expected before contact with the vehicle was
lost, leaving scientists uncertain whether it touched down
safely or broke apart.
The Schiaparelli probe, part of a broader mission to search
for evidence of life on the Red Planet, was to test technologies
during the descent and on the surface for a rover scientists
hope to send to Mars in 2020.
Its descent marked only the second European attempt to land
a craft on Mars, but it has shown no signs of life since it
stopped transmitting around 50 seconds before Wednesday's
planned touchdown.
"We've had two overflights (by Mars orbiters) and there was
no signal," the European Space Agency's (ESA) Spacecraft
Operations Manager Andrea Accomazzo told journalists on
Thursday.
The disc-shaped 577-kg (1,272 lb) Schiaparelli is part of
the Russian-European ExoMars programme that is seeking signs of
life.
The primary part of the mission this year, bringing the
Schiaparelli lander's mothership into orbit around Mars, was
meanwhile a success.
That craft, called Trace Gas Orbiter, will use an
atmospheric probe to sniff out methane and other gases around
Mars linked to organic life. It will also act as a data relay
station for the rover, which is due to follow in 2020.
Landing on Mars, Earth's neighbour and at its closest some
35 million miles (56 million km) away, is a notoriously
difficult task that has thwarted most Russian efforts and given
NASA trouble as well.
The U.S. space agency had a setback of its own on Wednesday.
Its Juno spacecraft lost its main computer and science
instruments shortly before it was due to make an orbital pass
near Jupiter, scuttling highly anticipated close-up observations
of the largest planet in the solar system.
LAST FEW SECONDS
Schiaparelli is supposed to test new technologies for a
rover that will be the first with the ability to both move
across the surface of Mars and drill into the ground to collect
and analyse samples.
Scientists said they had received data from the lander
covering its entry into the Martian atmosphere and the
deployment of its heat shield and parachute, which were designed
to slow it from a speed of 21,000 km per hour.
But its thrusters appeared to have fired for only a few
seconds, much shorter than expected, and scientists are not sure
how far off the ground Schiaparelli was when they shut off.
"We need to understand what happened in the last few seconds
before the planned landing," said David Parker, ESA's Director
of Human Spaceflight and Robotic Exploration.
Scientists will analyse all the data received so far, and
also still hope to re-establish contact with the lander before
its batteries run out in a few days.
Britain's Beagle 2 never made contact after being sent down
by the Mars Express spacecraft in 2003 and failing to deploy its
solar panels on landing.
Mars's hostile environment has not detracted from its
allure, with U.S. President Barack Obama recently highlighting
his pledge to send people to the surface by the 2030s.
Entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX is developing a massive
rocket and capsule to transport large numbers of people and
cargo to Mars with the ultimate goal of colonising the planet.
ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, who is set to become the
first German commander of the International Space Station in
2018, said the ExoMars mission would provide important clues on
what conditions the first humans travelling to Mars would face.
"Eventually, though, we will need to go there ourselves as
scientists to find out what is there," he told Reuters TV late
on Wednesday.
