VIENNA, March 5 European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Monday he was confident
Spain would fulfil its EU budget discipline commitments despite
setting itself a softer 2012 deficit target than originally
planned.
Addressing reporters during a visit to Vienna, Barroso said
the Commission had not yet seen Spain's 2012 budget and needed
more information about the "slippage" Madrid had in 2011 so he
could not comment in detail.
But he added: "I have no doubts that the government will
honor its commitments with respect to the stability and growth
pact."
Spain's new 2012 budget target is easier than originally
agreed under the euro zone's austerity drive, putting a question
mark over the credibility of the European Union's new fiscal
pact.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy insisted he was acting within
EU guidelines because the plan was still to hit the European
Union public deficit goal of 3 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) in 2013.
Spain's new 2012 target of 5.8 percent of GDP was more
realistic than the original 4.4 percent goal but still
demanding, he said last week.
The gambit will force the EU to decide whether to punish
Spain for missing the initial target.
Barroso noted that Rajoy had signed the EU's new fiscal pact
on Friday and added: "I am sure that Spain will honour its
commitments to financial and budgetary stability."