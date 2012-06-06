* Spanish use of bailout funds would be reasonable-Nowotny
* Good Spanish banks being affected by problem cases
* Important to act as quickly as possible - Nowotny
(Adds quotes, background)
VIENNA, June 6 Any Spanish request to tap
European bailout funds would be a "reasonable option" that could
help restore trust in the country's banking sector, European
Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told
Austrian television.
Asked in an interview whether Spain should seek outside
help, Nowotny said: "I think that is a reasonable option ...
That is why the safety net is there, and I think that would then
strengthen confidence in Spanish banks."
Some Spanish banks such as Bankia had got into trouble, but
there were also very good Spanish banks that were being affected
by the problem cases, he said on Wednesday.
Germany and European Union officials are exploring ways to
rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although Madrid has not yet
requested assistance and is resisting being placed under
international supervision, European sources have said.
"I think it is generally agreed that one must act as quickly
as possible here, although one has to know in advance where the
problem areas are," Nowotny said, adding one of the problems was
no one knew exactly how much support Spanish banks needed.
He declined to be drawn on what might happen should
elections in Greece this month produce victors who are opposed
to the bailout programme the country has drawn up with
international partners.
"You can help a country only if that country is ready to
cooperate ... If the readiness is not there, Greece must bear
the consequences," which would be that Greece would have great
difficulty raising fresh money, he said.
He urged politicians to follow through more urgently on
steps that have already been agreed to address the euro zone's
debt crisis, saying it was "disquieting" that only four
countries had so far ratified the European Stability Mechanism
permanent bailout fund.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)