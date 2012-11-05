VIENNA Nov 5 Recapitalising Spanish banks will
likely cost only half the original estimate of up to 100 billion
euros ($127.83 billion) that was set aside for the exercise, the
head of euro zone bailout funds said on Monday.
"We will probably need only around half of that," said Klaus
Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism, citing the
latest estimates for recapitalising the sector.
His comment to a financial seminar in Vienna was in line
with Spanish estimates.
A draft amendment before parliament last month showed Spain
will tap 60 billion euros from a European credit line agreed in
June to recapitalise its troubled lenders, but the government
still planned to use only 40 billion of that.
The figure is lower than originally planned because some
banks will manage to raise funds by themselves, junior
bondholders are expected to take a haircut on their holdings,
and transferring assets into a bad bank can free up capital.
($1 = 0.7823 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Ron Askew)