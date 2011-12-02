by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - The Italian 2yr/10yr curve is back into positive territory, 10yr BTPs are below 7.0%, 10yr Spain is below 6.0%, and France has seen a halving of its 10yr spread to Germany: just some of the positive signals to be extracted from Eurozone bond markets.

The movements highlight the degree to which markets now expect the EU/ECB to deliver next week. However, what is significant is the lack of follow-through in the all important bid/offer spreads, which remain at their wides, and which in some cases have actually widened further.

The significance of bid/offer spreads lies in providing an easy viewing window into how effectively the market is functioning from a market-making perspective. In the eyes of the ECB, wider bid/offer spreads reflect a market that is more dysfunctional and thus in need of some relief in the form of intervention via the SMP. It should be a worry that wider bid/offer spreads have persisted despite the improvement in market confidence, with ECB intervention providing only temporary relief.

We have used bid/offer spreads as a stress indicator, but it now seems that we need another interpretation. This is not to say our earlier view was wrong, but simply that as the crisis has more recently begun to impact AAA core countries, even leading to a questioning of the safe haven status of Bunds, the indicator is reflecting another aspect of the stress equation. This likely reflects a shift in perception as to what actually constitutes a risk-free asset in the context of capital adequacy rules.

The foundations of the risk-free concept have been shaken to the core, and the wide spread between repo rates on Italian or Spanish debt compared to the core countries of Germany and France reflects this perception shift. Just as ECB intervention has had little impact on perceptions of peripheral debt quality, the ECB offering longer term liquidity operations (up to 3-years) may also only have a limited effect.

As long as bid/offer spreads remain wide we should expect Eurozone bond markets to remain volatile, with domestics looking to buy and foreign holders looking to sell. This volatility is the new normal, and during 2012 we still believe that the twin paths of exits and restructuring will need to be navigated in order to make way for a more sustainable (and likely smaller) Eurozone.