(Refiles to update that company in penultimate paragraph opted
not to accept the funds)
* Startup sale prices have surged in Europe
* Economists say startups need to grow on independently
By Sara Ledwith
AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 In the two years that
Rockstart Accelerator - a private bootcamp for tech firms - has
been going, it says the 20 startups it has backed have raised 15
million euros ($19 million) and created nearly 150 permanent
jobs.
"It's cool to be in a startup there," said Cralan Deutsch, a
44-year-old founder whose Rockstart-backed company has been
ticking over for a decade but joined the incubator for a revamp
and access to new contacts. "It used to be, I go to a party and
I tell the girls I'm in a startup and they walk away - that's
changing now."
It's an increasingly familiar story in Europe, where
hundreds of entrepreneurs have set up incubators that are
adapting the Silicon Valley model to fast-track new companies.
For Europe's politicians, the trend represents an economic
bright spot, bringing life to disused office space, new jobs,
and reflected geek chic. One EU-funded study from March, by
database Seed-DB, estimated startups have created 3,500-4,500
jobs in Europe.
Few, if any, of these firms will ever be Google or Facebook.
Some will make money replicating successful ideas. Most will go
nowhere, neither growing nor failing but limping along. But
every year 100-200 in Europe are bought by rivals or much bigger
firms.
The value of those deals is often not disclosed, but where
it has been, the average purchase prices have jumped, suggesting
that the type of ecosystem found in California's Silicon Valley
may finally be taking off in parts of Europe.
The $2.5 billion that Mojang, the Swedish game developer
behind Minecraft, collected from Microsoft earlier this week is
far from typical. But in the first eight months of 2014, more
than 100 European venture-backed firms were sold to others in
the industry. The average value of each deal where a price was
given - $420 million - is 80 percent higher than the 10-year
average of $233 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Prices are volatile, and the number of deals is still far
short of the United States, but prices have been higher for
European firms. In the United States the average value so far
this year, at $398 million, is about 70 percent up on the
10-year average.
The data is partial and no clear trends are discernible.
Even so, incubators like Rockstart - there are around 100 of
them in Europe, according to website tech.eu - certainly help
feed the market. Funded variously by private wealth, government
support and multinationals, they consolidate teams of talent and
plug young businesses into investment and expertise.
As incubators seed more ventures, they build an environment
where businesses can buy others, innovate and grow. That's
needed. Tech talent is in short supply. The European Commission
has said almost half a million tech vacancies may come up next
year.
"We're not breeding startups to be bought," said Rockstart
founder Oscar Kneppers. "We do see a growing interest in
corporates in getting access to startups."
Bootcamps are no panacea. They may start things, but
economists say Europe needs more firms to then grow bigger
independently, instead of just becoming acquisitions. A recent
report by the Economist Intelligence Unit for Barclays Bank
warned that the UK - far and away Europe's most successful
startup hub - risked becoming "a national start-up incubator
supplying foreign multinationals."
"The potential downsides relate to the negotiating ability
of the startups to get a good deal with the multinationals,"
said Mike Wright, professor of entrepreneurship at Imperial
College, London, who contributed to the report. "It could be
that the startups basically get screwed because the terms of the
deal are very much in the multinationals' favour."
"ROCK BANDS OF BUSINESS"
Seed and venture capital has financed young tech firms for
decades. Bootcamps like Rockstart offer added support,
replicating a model that started in 2005 with Silicon Valley
firm Y Combinator, whose 700 alumni include Dropbox, Reddit and
Airbnb. In Europe, big names include TechStars London and
Startupbootcamp. Incubators have also been funded directly by
multinationals such as Telefonica of Spain, Deutsche Telecom and
Barclays.
A few cultivate a celebrity vibe. Kneppers, a magazine
publisher who flunked journalism school in the mid-1980s, calls
startups "the rock bands of business."
Each Rockstart incubator programme is essentially an
investment fund which devotes 20,000 to 25,000 euros in cash to
each startup and takes an eight percent stake in each. This is
split 25:75 between the accelerator and its investors. It has
had applications from 56 countries: firms compete for places.
None of its potential returns have yet been realised but on
paper, it says the return on investment on its two initial funds
is about 185 percent.
It shares its canalside home in a 400-year-old former
merchant bank with an advertising agency. A poster marks the
young companies' shared space with the mantra, "I have not
failed." It's a recurring theme in many bootcamps. When things
go wrong, accept it, change your approach, and learn.
The young entrepreneurs - many bearded and in headphones -
tap away quietly at laptops. An Italian snoozes in a beanbag
after lunch. A whiteboard carries graffiti mocking different
founders or their companies' names.
The founders are a motley bunch. Deutsch, the 44-year-old
now impressing women at parties, grew up in 1980s Silicon
Valley, studied anthropology, and keeps a diary of his failures.
Another entrepreneur wants to teach children to code through an
app called Bomberbot - a play on an old Atari game, not combat
drones. A third has a Ph.D. in neuroscience and is building an
e-learning business around the theory that seven minutes is the
optimal attention-span.
The businesses focus on a simple mantra: Find a problem,
propose a solution. Each team - Rockstart does not take on
individuals - has a wall poster with neon post-it notes in
boxes, some reading "high-level concept" or "unfair advantage."
Another piece of jargon reflects the defining moment of many a
startup's career: "pivot." That's what startups do when things
go wrong.
Teams get a total of six months, including a trip to Silicon
Valley, at the shared office. "In 10 weeks I'm getting 10 years'
worth of exposure," Deutsch said. "If I wanted to raise 50k
tomorrow I'd ask a mentor and they'd arrange an interview."
Roughly every six months there is a "Demo Day" where each
cohort gets to pitch their businesses live. Venture capital
investments in Europe are weak - running at $7.6 billion last
year, less than half their 2000 peak of around $20 billion - and
Rockstart, like many other bootcamps, hooks up with
multinationals, including giants such as Microsoft.
SECRET SAUCE
Though startups are hyped as disruptive and revolutionary,
only a few have totally new business ideas. Rockstart's firms
are no different. Deutsch's company, which generates sales leads
from tracking web visits, competes with one now owned by Google.
Another Rockstart company is a bit like crowdfunding site
Kickstarter. A business from Colombia wants to help traditional
taxi companies rival Uber, the car-sharing business that is
encroaching on many European markets.
Rockstart founder Kneppers and program director Rune Theill
say the lack of originality doesn't matter: The bootcamp is more
about people than products.
Often, the people are the products. Many big companies buy
startups because they want their founders to work for them,
bringing in skills or innovative blood.
Italian Alberto Onetti runs a Brussels-backed effort to help
introduce startups to investors, particularly multinationals.
"The real secret sauce of Silicon Valley is not Facebook and
Google," said Onetti, who also owns a mobile tech firm in
California. Instead it is the so-called 'acqui-hires' big
companies make each week, usually for between $5 and $25 million
apiece. Typically, the product is "thrown away."
By fostering acqui-hires, Onetti said he is helping "the
wheel of innovation move fast." If investors have an exit, they
achieve returns and are happy to reinvest. A startup that has
been acquired, if staffed by genuinely entrepreneurial people,
will feed the process and its founders will move on and begin
again. Company life-cycles are getting shorter.
Onetti said that concept has been slower to take root in
Europe. Europeans are raised to favour stability and security.
But "Prince Charming is not coming so we need to wake up the
Sleeping Beauty and say 'come on, what's your Plan B?'"
The lack of finance beyond incubators means few companies
grow big independently, and most end up selling. Riccardo Osti,
CEO of a Rockstart-backed e-commerce startup which recently
turned down a 200,000 euros investment offer, thinks that's
fine.
"I mean, we all run these companies because of a passion
about a certain topic but, on the other side, we do this for
business," said Osti. "I'd be happy to sell if a big brand would
come and buy my company, if they offer a very good amount of
money."
(Edited by Simon Robinson)