By Sara Ledwith
AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 Beneath the low beams of a
converted warehouse in Amsterdam lives a company with many of
the attributes of a Silicon Valley startup, except that at less
than a year old it has zero venture capital and says it is
already making enough money to sustain itself.
Fairphone started in 2010 as a campaign against smartphone
makers' use of conflict minerals. Last year, after a series of
artistic and social protests to highlight what it says are
injustices in global supply chains, its founders decided to make
and sell phones of their own.
The company has now sold more than 41,000 phones in Europe
using African minerals it certifies as "conflict free", and will
begin selling in the United States in 2015. Co-founder Bas van
Abel, a 37-year old Dutch artist, concedes his company is far
from a panacea for the ills of mass-manufacturing, but says it
is working to improve conditions for the Chinese workers who
assemble the handsets.
"We had to be economically viable because we wanted to be
part of the economic system," said Van Abel.
Europe's politicians would like more success stories like
Fairphone. In a continent where one in five young people are out
of work, governments are pumping more and more cash into
startups in the hope they can goose economic growth. Exact
numbers are hard to determine, but according to AngelList, a
website for new companies, there are now more than 4,700
startups in Europe, compared with nearly 14,000 in the United
States.
As in North America and Asia, most European tech startups
focus on software. In the Netherlands, though, Fairphone and a
handful of other firms are trying to change manufacturing. Some
are taking the principles of what's known as the sharing economy
pioneered by car-poolers like Lyft or room-sharer Airbnb, and
applying them to the way things are made. That could reshape not
just how people produce things, but how they buy them, and even
the economics of intellectual property.
The Dutch focus on manufacturing stems partly from the
Netherlands' strong design culture, and the ground-breaking 3D
printing community found there and in neighbouring Belgium.
Belgian 3D printing firm Materialise, a pioneer in 3D printing,
has been around for more than two decades.
The Dutch startups capture many of the main differences with
startups in the United States. Like all young European firms,
they face big financing challenges. Europe is the world's
biggest single market, but it struggles to fund its newest
firms. According to Thomson Reuters data, venture capitalists
invested an average of $4.7 million in each of more than 1,600
new European firms last year. That compares with $7.14 million
per firm in India, $8.6 million per firm in the United States,
and $12.3 million in China.
Fairphone was born as part of a Dutch state-backed project;
its early capital came partly from a UK government-funded
incubator. But Van Abel says its single biggest source of
funding was downpayments from individuals - mostly German - who
wanted to buy its phones.
"We just put a 'buy me' button on the website somewhere and
people could push that button and pay 325 euros (per phone)," he
said. "We got more than 3 million euros ($3.9 million)."
Van Abel admits child labour and bribery are hard to avoid
when dealing with mines in Democratic Republic of Congo. The
project wants people to think more about the way they consume
things. "We want our customers to understand they are part of
the process," he said. "We've proved there's a market that ...
wants social values as part of the product proposition."
That sentiment is a familiar one.
"Europeans culturally are much more reserved than
Americans," said Jon Bradford, managing director at TechStars,
an incubator, who has helped dozens of startups in Europe from
London to Moscow. "You should not necessarily (think) that
because someone is quiet and doesn't run around and say 'look at
me, aren't I awesome,' that that is a limiting factor when it
comes to their ambition."
USE THE NETWORK
The dream of starting a tech company on a few thousand
dollars and turning it into billions is one of Silicon Valley's
greatest exports. As the cost of computing has fallen, it has
moved within reach of more people. In a study published in
March, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) found nearly half of all new jobs in 18 countries are
created by young, growing companies.
That's one reason why cities around the world have begun to
encourage high-speed boot camps where startups pool resources
such as office space, electricity and even legal help, and
volunteer mentors help get things going. Investing around
50,000-100,000 euros ($65,000-130,000) per startup, each
bootcamp - some are state-backed, some not - typically takes a
small stake in promising ventures and introduces newcomers to a
network of support.
In one such bootcamp on an Amsterdam canal this year, a
freshly graduated firm called 3D Hubs has assembled what its
founders call the world's biggest network of 3D printers. The
company doesn't own the more than 7,500 printers it connects -
enough to collaboratively 3D print a life-size replica of the
Statue of Liberty in less than a week - because they are owned
by individuals and other businesses, mostly in the United
States. 3D Hubs has simply created a network which others can
tap into for a fee.
Here's how it works: If a designer in New York, say,
urgently needs to deliver a prototype to Sydney, they send
instructions to a 3D printer in Australia which creates the
object on the spot. 3D Hubs charges a 15 percent commission on
each print job; currently it handles around 10,000 prints per
month for an average $10 per part.
Co-founder Brian Garret, whose first invention was a
3D-printed pair of headphones with the lyrics of a favourite
song in relief across the headband, said the idea is that
printing capacity can work like a real-time market: When demand
is high, the cost will rise.
"We're really thinking big," said Garret, 29. "We want to
offer people access to 3D printing and for that to be an
alternative to mass production." The bottom line, according to
Garret: "business can become local again."
Shapeways is another young Dutch 3D printing firm. It runs
two factories, one in Eindhoven in the Netherlands and one in
New York, that let anyone - from haute-couture designers to
cat-lovers - print what they want. Jewellery, accessories for
gadgets such as personalised iPhone cases, and homeware are most
popular.
CEO Peter Weijmarshausen moved the firm's headquarters to
New York in 2010 to be close to its main market and attract
talent and investment. It now employs 150 people and hosts
around 19,000 online shops opened by its customers to sell
designs they have made. Like others, Weijmarshausen believes 3D
printing will challenge mass production. As for many European
startups, the biggest single obstacle is follow-on venture
funding.
"I spoke to a lot of VCs in Europe, they all were like
interested but they never really committed," said
Weijmarshausen.
MIND THE GAP
To close the funding gap, governments are stepping in.
Around 40 percent of all venture capital in Europe comes from
governments, according to the European Private Equity and
Venture Capital Association (EVCA). Public cash for innovation
was squeezed by the financial crisis, though Europe is beginning
to spend more again: Over the next seven years Brussels will
devote at least 850 million euros of its 80 billion euro
innovation budget to help new and growing small firms.
One conduit for that money will be the European Investment
Fund, which is mostly owned by European governments, and gives
money to venture capital funds to invest in small companies. The
EIF said the need for cash is obvious: More than two-thirds of
the funds it has given money to since 2011 have failed to reach
their target size. Investors are wary of big risks in what has
been a highly fractured market.
"European venture capitalists have had to work in a more
capital constrained environment," said Anne Glover, chairman of
the EVCA. "But they are creating companies which are of equal if
not greater value than those in other regions."
Crowdfunding - the European Commission reckons about half a
million European projects receive a total of one billion euros
in crowdfunding a year - is growing, but has limits.
The most important need is money for research. Average
government spending on research and development for the 28
member states of the European Union was 1.97 percent of GDP in
2012, behind China on 1.98 percent and far short of America's
level near 3 percent, according to OECD data. Industry in the
United States invests about twice as much on research as it does
in Europe.
For economist Mariana Mazzucato, who specialises in
innovation, the lack of investment in Europe is a big problem.
"I just don't think startups are the point," she said. "One of
the big questions is actually how to get business itself to be
more innovative - firms of all different sizes."
Mazzucato's research shows large-scale funding has been
essential to past breakthroughs. All the most important
technologies in Apple's iPhone and iPad, for instance, were
developed outside Silicon Valley and largely state funded,
including a Nobel-winning breakthrough by European scientists
Albert Fert and Peter Gruenberg.
Fairphone shows how quickly small firms may need to scale
up. Van Abel remembers the day he tried to pay the factory in
Chongqing, China, which had agreed to make phones.
"I totally panicked," he said. "I was at home and my kids
were running around ... I had 1.5 million ready and I pushed the
button, and it went 'EHHH.' Because internet banking doesn't
allow you to transfer 1.5 million euros to some account in
China. I had to do it in batches."
