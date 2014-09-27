FRANKFURT, Sept 27 European steel companies will
have to cut a substantial number of jobs to bolster their
earnings, reflecting a slump in demand and Asian competition,
Wolfgang Eder, vice president of the World Steel Association,
was quoted saying by a German newspaper.
"Massive job cuts are unavoidable," weekly Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung quoted Eder as saying, in an excerpt
of an article to be published on Sunday, adding headcount
reductions were "painful but long overdue".
Steel demand is expected to return to growth in Europe this
year, though European steel industry body Eurofer, whose members
include the likes of ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp
and Voestalpine, has said cheaper steel
imports from outside the European Union had put pressure on
margins.
Eder, also chief executive of Austria's Voestalpine, warned
that European steel companies were falling behind their peers in
China, India and Korea in terms of technology and innovation,
because they could not afford to invest.
Executives of major steel companies are due to meet at the
World Steel Association's annual conference in Moscow on Oct. 5
to 8.
