WARSAW, April 22 The European Union should protect its steel industry which is loosing its competitive edge in the face of cheaper Chinese products, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday.

Half of Germany's steel workers poured onto the country's streets last week to protest against the dumping of Chinese steel, EU climate regulations and industry consolidation they fear will cost them their jobs.

"Fair market competition is not a one-way street. It has to be fair competition from China's side as well," Gabriel told a news briefing in Warsaw, where he met his Polish and French counterparts.

"So we very much support negotiation with China, but if it is not possible to come to a common approach then the EU has to protect its industry until we have a fair market in steel and other (industries)," he said.

India's Tata Steel has blamed a flood of cheap steel imports, including from China, for a decision to sell its loss-making operations in Britain, putting 15,000 jobs at risk.

Tata is also considering a merger in Germany with Thyssenkrupp's operations, in a long-expected consolidation in Europe's steel industry.

The steel industry employs about 87,000 people directly in Germany and 3.5 million indirectly, supporting key industries such as car manufacturing and generating about 40 billion euros ($45 bln) in turnover in 2014, roughly 1.4 percent of German gross domestic product.

China has said it is lazy to blame it for the global steel woes. ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Susan Fenton)