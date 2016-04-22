WARSAW, April 22 The European Union should
protect its steel industry which is loosing its competitive edge
in the face of cheaper Chinese products, German Economy Minister
Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday.
Half of Germany's steel workers poured onto the country's
streets last week to protest against the dumping of Chinese
steel, EU climate regulations and industry consolidation they
fear will cost them their jobs.
"Fair market competition is not a one-way street. It has to
be fair competition from China's side as well," Gabriel told a
news briefing in Warsaw, where he met his Polish and French
counterparts.
"So we very much support negotiation with China, but if it
is not possible to come to a common approach then the EU has to
protect its industry until we have a fair market in steel and
other (industries)," he said.
India's Tata Steel has blamed a flood of cheap
steel imports, including from China, for a decision to sell its
loss-making operations in Britain, putting 15,000 jobs at risk.
Tata is also considering a merger in Germany with
Thyssenkrupp's operations, in a long-expected
consolidation in Europe's steel industry.
The steel industry employs about 87,000 people directly in
Germany and 3.5 million indirectly, supporting key industries
such as car manufacturing and generating about 40 billion euros
($45 bln) in turnover in 2014, roughly 1.4 percent of German
gross domestic product.
China has said it is lazy to blame it for the global steel
woes.
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Susan Fenton)