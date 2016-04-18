FRANKFURT, April 18 The European Union should
consider allowing members to subsidise their steel industries,
which are suffering from a collapse in prices and carbon
regulation, European Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska told the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Influential EU countries including France, Britain and
Germany have asked the Commission to help the steel industry,
which is battling an import surge from China in particular, with
10,000 steel jobs in Britain hanging in the balance.
"We have to discuss whether we can't be more flexible in our
judgment of state aid," Bienkowska said in an interview with the
German newspaper.
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said last week the
sector, which employs some 360,000 workers across the European
Union, was a high-technology industry that needed investment and
protection.
Bienkowska said European steelmakers - which include
ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp
- were at the limits of what they could achieve
through the modernisation of production.
"We cannot push this industry any further," she said,
arguing that the cost of carbon dioxide emissions for
energy-intensive industries should also be reviewed.
"The burden of emissions trading must also be a topic," said
Bienkowska, the Polish commissioner, who is responsible for the
EU internal market.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by David Clarke)