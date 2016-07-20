LONDON, July 20 Columbia Threadneedle
Investments said it cut its equity exposure to "neutral" from
"overweight" for the first time in five years, saying the
present rally appeared unjustified given the underlying economic
fundamentals.
Mark Burgess, Chief Investment Officer EMEA and global head
of equities at the firm, said there were a number of headwinds
facing the UK economy as it detaches itself from the European
Union over the coming years. This would likely reduce economic
activity in the UK and impact domestic profits.
"Moreover, at some stage we are going to have to contemplate
the possible impacts on the broader economy of the U.S. election
result, while disharmony could yet break out within the European
Unionm," Burgess told clients.
"Against this backdrop of growing global risks - which does
not feel like the backdrop to positive equity returns - we have
decided to take equities back to neutral across our asset
allocation portfolios, after favouring the asset class for over
five years," he added.
The asset manager reduced its exposure to "neutral" from
"overweight" in Europe ex UK, the UK and Asia ex-Japan. It
increased its exposure to the U.S. and emerging markets up to
"neutral" from "underweight".
While European equities were 29 percent below their
pre-global financial crisis peak, in dollar total return terms,
Burgess saw risks for earnings growth against the backdrop of
broader monetary policy easing from the European Central Bank
and the "Italian banking system's issues".
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul Prakash. Edited by Mike
Dolan)