LONDON, Sept 8 Credit Suisse equity strategists
on Thursday backed keeping a "small overweight" position on
continental European stocks, while advocating cutting back on
auto stocks but adding to telecoms and pharma shares
.
They said that in spite of worries over issues such as
Italy's constitutional referendum in November and next year's
French Presidential election, they would maintain their "small
overweight" stance on continental Europe.
"Europe still scores top on our composite scorecard thanks
to monetary conditions, valuation, sentiment and macro factors,
although UK is close behind," they wrote in a note.
The Swiss bank's strategy team said its recommended sectoral
changes reflected a recent strong run for "cyclical" stocks such
as autos - namely those most geared to changes in the economic
cycle - compared to more "defensive" and traditionally less
risky stocks.
They cited concerns over China, the world's second-biggest
economy, as a reason to cut back on auto stocks.
