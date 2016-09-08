LONDON, Sept 8 Credit Suisse equity strategists on Thursday backed keeping a "small overweight" position on continental European stocks, while advocating cutting back on auto stocks but adding to telecoms and pharma shares .

They said that in spite of worries over issues such as Italy's constitutional referendum in November and next year's French Presidential election, they would maintain their "small overweight" stance on continental Europe.

"Europe still scores top on our composite scorecard thanks to monetary conditions, valuation, sentiment and macro factors, although UK is close behind," they wrote in a note.

The Swiss bank's strategy team said its recommended sectoral changes reflected a recent strong run for "cyclical" stocks such as autos - namely those most geared to changes in the economic cycle - compared to more "defensive" and traditionally less risky stocks.

They cited concerns over China, the world's second-biggest economy, as a reason to cut back on auto stocks. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)