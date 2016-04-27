* 40y high for European div payout ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1resEiX
* Dividends a key source of returns: tmsnrt.rs/1VUGu6t
* Earnings in Europe have slid: tmsnrt.rs/1VUGC60
* Fund managers keen to see profits ploughed back into
businesses
By Kit Rees
LONDON, April 27 European companies are paying
out the highest proportion of their earnings as dividends in
more than 40 years, stoking fears among analysts over whether
such payouts are sustainable.
Investors have long grappled with the question of what
companies should do with mounting cash loads - return it to
shareholders or spend it on technology, research and
development, top staff or even bolting on new businesses for
future growth.
For the past five years income-hungry investors have
welcomed dividends from European firms.
Payouts have provided an antidote to the combination of
sluggish economic growth, aggressive central bank policy easing
that has pushed bond yields to record lows and choppy stock
markets. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1VUGu6t
But the growing disconnect between earnings and dividends
and worries that companies may be adding debt to fund the
shortfall is spurring a reassessment of this thesis. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1VUGC60
"We're seeing a lot of companies trapped into their dividend
policy," said Julien Jarmoszko, senior research manager at S&P
Global Market Intelligence.
Nearly 60 percent of Europe Inc's earnings per share are
returned to shareholders as dividends, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1resEiX
WARNING SIGNS
Companies' bias for dividends is in no small part fuelled by
investors urging companies to part with cash because of limited
opportunities for capital spending.
But a shift is underway.
In one warning sign to companies borrowing to fund buybacks
and dividends, last month's Bank of America-Merrill Lynch survey
of global fund managers suggested investors may stop rewarding
capital returns to the same degree as before.
The net percentage of fund managers saying payout ratios
were "too high" was at the highest level since March 2009.
Instead, fund managers are increasingly scouring for
earnings and rewarding companies that are either ploughing back
profits to expand their businesses or those that have cut
payouts to protect balance sheets.
"We like companies that don't actually pay too much of their
cash flow out because they have good opportunities to invest in
fixed capital and generate higher returns in the future through
these investments," Tim Crockford, lead manager of the Hermes
Europe Ex-UK Equity Fund, said.
Crockford singled out Spanish technology company Amadeus IT
and German laboratory equipment company Sartorius
as good examples.
Amadeus, for instance, has spent money to invest in its IT
business, making the firm's services more appealing to customers
such as airlines.
Meanwhile, some commodity-related firms which have cut
dividends as part of an effort to tackle the slump in metals
prices have seen their share prices rally.
Glencore, which lost more than half its value last
year before suspending dividends in September, has gained 13
percent since then. BHP Billiton has gained 30 percent
since cutting its dividend in February.
This willingness to accept lower or no dividends in favour
of leaner balance sheets marks a significant shift.
Moreover it would signal to European firms that efforts to
spend on themselves and get in front of a pickup in growth would
be rewarded while a stubborn reliance on payouts would not.
