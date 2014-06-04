* Bets on future dividend rise on QE expectations
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 4 Investors are betting that likely
new stimulus measures from the European Central Bank on Thursday
will help shore up inflation and provide meatier dividends from
euro zone companies for the rest of the decade, derivatives data
shows.
Bets on future dividends from euro zone blue-chip companies,
as measured by Euro STOXX 50 dividend futures for the next six
years, have risen over the past seven weeks as ECB policymakers
opened the door to a rate cut and further measures to fuel
credit.
Given that payouts tend to rise along with inflation,
long-term dividend futures are a way for equity investors to bet
on monetary easing while not taking a gamble on market
direction.
The ECB is expected to start charging banks for depositing
money overnight and to launch a refinancing programme at its
June 5 meeting. These two measures are seen by some in markets
as paving the way for outright asset purchases, known as
quantitative easing (QE).
"This move on the long-term dividend futures is a typical QE
trade," said Delphine Leblond-Limpalaer, equity derivatives
specialist at Societe Generale.
"QE could happen later this year but...people want to
play something happening on June 5."
Futures on dividends to be paid by euro zone blue chips in
the three years to 2020 have risen
between 2 and 7 percent over the past seven weeks, outperforming
shorter-dated maturities, which have gained less.
Shorter-dated dividend futures tend to be driven more by
micro-, company-level factors while longer-dated contracts
primarily move on macro- factors, especially inflation.
The move reflected investors' speculative bets that monetary
easing would eventually help drive up inflation, earnings and
dividends.
Despite some selling over the past few days, as
worse-than-expected data trickled out of the eurozone, the
outlook for dividends remains positive and some strategists saw
potential for further gains.
They cited major rallies in Japan's Nikkei and U.S.
S&P 500 dividend futures when Bank of Japan and Federal
Reserve unveiled QE programmes in late 2012.
"If you get a similar contraction in the risk premium as we
saw for the Nikkei or the S&P during QE periods, we would expect
an additional rally of longer-term maturities of at least 6-10
percent," Antoine Deix, global head of dividend strategy at BNP
Paribas, said.
RISK OF DISAPPOINTMENT
The recent rise in dividend futures also implies a higher
risk of a pullback in these contracts if the ECB falls short of
market expectations on June 5, strategists warned.
"If they say anything that looks like they're going to delay
the QE, that's a risk in the short term," Soc Gen's
Leblond-Limpalaer said.
She highlighted a fall in the 2018-2020 contracts since May
28 as evidence some investors had already started to take profit
on that trade.
Dividend futures are less liquid than cash equities, meaning
they are more susceptible to mispricing, and the impact of a
selloff could easily be exacerbated by a scarcity of
counterparties to sell to.
"Dividend futures have moved quite a bit ahead of equities
and right now the price is rich," said Peng Cheng, global
quantitative and derivatives strategist at JP Morgan.
"I expect longer dividend futures to underperform equities
if we have a disappointment and we get a correction."
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Lionel
Laurent and Peter Graff
Laurent and Peter Graff; Graphic by Francecso Canepa)