LONDON Oct 19 A slowing global economy is likely to darken the outlook for UK dividends as companies cut back to protect their balance sheets, after a record third quarter for shareholder payouts, a report said on Monday.

While UK dividends are still expected to grow some 3 percent in 2016, to 89.8 billion pounds ($139 billion), that will be slower than the 6.8 percent rate of growth forecast for dividends in 2015 excluding special payouts, Capita Asset Services said in the report.

Rock-bottom interest rates and a rebound for corporate cash levels have led to a ramp-up in payouts to shareholders at a time when sluggish growth leaves few obvious places to reinvest: the third quarter of 2015 was the best on record for UK dividends, according to Capita, at 27.2 billion pounds.

They have also pushed investors to chase yield from equities, according to Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

But dividends are now being squeezed, notably by a slump in commodity prices, a big factor behind an expected double-digit drop in UK corporate profits for 2015.

Miner Glencore has already cut payouts to tackle its $30 billion mountain of debt and British supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury have cut too.

"Profits are lower relative to dividends than at any time since 2009, and we have seen some of Britain's biggest dividend payers announce drastic cuts for the year to come, with the prospect of more to follow," said Capita Asset Services' Justin Cooper.

That left financial companies to drive dividend growth in the third quarter, with Lloyds Banking Group paying out special one-off dividends as part of a plan.

Investors were also upbeat on British housebuilders, which have been busy addressing a housing shortage in the UK.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey doubled its dividend payout in March, while estate agent Foxton's said in August it would pay a special dividend after a rise in first-half core earnings.

Some investors warned against the highest-yielding stocks on the FTSE 100, however, which tend to be miners. Anglo American yields 9.4 percent and BHP Billiton yields 8.1 percent. Oil companies Royal Dutch Shell and BP both yield over 7 percent.

"Going for high yields risks getting (you) sucked into a value trap," Malcolm Bracken, investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley, said. "They look very, very cheap, but that's simply because the forecasts haven't caught up with reality." ($1 = 0.6460 pounds) (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Lionel Laurent/Ruth Pitchford)