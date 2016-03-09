LONDON, March 9 European stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Wednesday, steadying after a pullback in the previous session caused by another batch of weak Chinese data that reinforced concerns about a possible global economic slowdown.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat to up by 0.1 percent, with some seeing the FTSE up by 3 points at the open.

Germany's DAX and France's CAC were both seen up by 0.1 percent, with the DAX expected to rise by 9-10 points while the CAC was seen up by 4-6 points.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which reached one-month highs on Friday after three straight weeks of gains, ended down 0.9 percent on Tuesday, having touched its lowest level in a week. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares retreat from 2-mth high on China, oil concerns > US STOCKS-Oil drop, China data drag Wall Street lower > Nikkei slides to one-week low on profit-taking, yen strength > TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall on weak Chinese data > FOREX-Yen back in favour as China data hurts appetite for risk > PRECIOUS-Gold falls with euro ahead of likely ECB easing > METALS--Metals steady after biggest one-day drop since Nov on China woes > Oil prices stable as falling U.S. output offset by demand worries (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)