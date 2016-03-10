LONDON, March 10 European stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Thursday, helped by better-than-expected Chinese inflation data while the prospect of more monetary stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) could also prop up equities.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 3-6 points, or 0.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 5-7 points, or 0.1 percent higher, while France's CAC was also expected to rise by 9-10 points, or 0.2 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating ultra-low inflation.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)