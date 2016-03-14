(Adds company news items)
LONDON, March 14 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Monday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets and extending a rebound from
the end of last week that was driven by new funding plans for banks from the
European Central Bank.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 16
points, or 0.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 53 points,
or 0.5 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 10 points, or
0.2 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.7 percent at
1,347.47 points on Friday, after having falling 1.8 percent on Thursday.
COMPANY NEWS:
BOUYGUES TELECOM /ORANGE :
Talks about the sale of Bouygues Telecom to Orange,
which could prompt rivals Iliad and Numericable SFR to take
on some Bouygues assets, are making good progress, with a deal on these asset
sales nearing, the French daily Les Echos reported.
BRADFORD & BINGLEY:
Britain's finance minister George Osborne will announce plans to sell 16
billion pounds ($23 billion) worth of bank assets which were rescued from
Bradford & Bingley (B&B) during the financial crisis, Sky News said on Saturday.
CREDIT SUISSE :
Credit Suisse said it would lay off 163 employees at its New York
office, as part of a restructuring plan under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.
LUFTHANSA :
French investigators have recommended tougher medical checks for pilots
after uncovering fresh evidence of unreported concerns over the mental state of
a German pilot who crashed his jet into the Alps last year, killing all 150
people on board.
SOCIETE GENERALE :
Societe Generale said on Friday the European Commission had agreed
to reduce a 445.9 million-euro ($498 million) fine imposed in 2013 for
manipulating benchmark interest rates.
TESCO :
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, pledged on Friday to give any
left-over food from its stores to charity so that by the end of 2017 nothing is
thrown away.
VIVENDI /TELECOM ITALIA :
French media group Vivendi has raised its stake in Telecom Italia
to 24.9 percent, just below the 25 percent threshold that would force
it to launch a takeover bid, according to a filing with U.S. market authorities.
VOLKSWAGEN :
A former employee of Volkswagen's U.S. subsidiary is suing the
company for damages, claiming he was unlawfully fired after flagging internally
what he alleged was illegal deletion of data, a group of German media outlets
said on Sunday.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks lifted by Wall Street gains
> US STOCKS-ECB stimulus, firmer oil push S&P 500 to 2016 high
> Nikkei rises 2 pct but markets cautious ahead of BOJ, Fed meetings
> TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on increasing 2016 Fed hike expectations
> FOREX-Dollar steadies before BOJ, Fed meetings; Aussie buoyant
> PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on weak dollar, market eyes Fed meeting
> METALS-London copper near 4-month top after China data, regulator assurances
> Oil prices stable as market seen bottoming, but oversupply lingers
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)