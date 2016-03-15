LONDON, March 15 European shares were expected
to open lower on Tuesday, mirroring weaker commodity prices and
losses in Asia where stocks slipped after the Bank of Japan held
policy steady and offered a bleaker view of the country's
economy.
The BOJ also removed language from its statement that it
would cut rates further into negative territory if needed, a
little more than six weeks after it shocked markets by adopting
minus rates in stepped up efforts to revitalise growth and stoke
inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
was down 0.7 percent.
In Europe, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE
were down 0.5 to 0.6 percent.
Commodities-related stocks will be in focus after oil prices
fell on lingering concerns about oversupply and copper dropped
as the dollar maintained its strength ahead of a slew of central
bank meetings this week.
Up next on the central bank roster is the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Wednesday and the Bank of England and the Swiss
National Bank on Thursday.
The Fed is unlikely to raise rates this week but it will
likely make clear that as long as U.S. inflation and jobs
continue to strengthen, economic weakness overseas won't stop
rates from rising fairly soon.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.7
percent higher in the previous session, while major U.S. share
indexes ended almost flat.
COMPANY NEWS
NUMERICABLE-SFR, ALTICE
French telecoms operator SFR said core operating profit grew
20 percent to 3.86 billion euros in 2015 as cost cuts offset
declining mobile subscribers.
VOLKSWAGEN
Almost 300 institutional investors in Volkswagen have filed
a multi-billion euro suit against the carmaker for what they see
as breaches of its capital markets duty in the emissions
scandal, the law firm representing them said.
SAINSBURY'S
Britain's second biggest supermarket beat expectations with
its first quarterly underlying sales growth in over two years,
potentially helping its takeover approach for Argos-owner Home
Retail.
HENNES & MAURITZ
Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said sales
rose 10 percent in February in local currencies from a year
earlier, just below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts for an 11 percent rise.
LEGAL & GENERAL
British insurer Legal & General posted a 14 percent rise in
2015 operating profit to 1.46 billion pounds ($2.08 billion),
boosted by demand for products such as lifetime mortgages and
the use of less capital in its annuity business.
BALFOUR BEATTY
The company expects to restart its dividend at the half year
stage in 2016, the construction firm said on Tuesday, as its
turnaround plan showed early signs of bearing fruit with a
stabilisation of its order book and revenues.
UTILITIES
Power firms go to Germany's highest court to make their case
for 19 billion euros ($21 billion) in damages for the forced
shutdown of their nuclear plants in a case that pits the
country's struggling energy industry against the government.
First day of two-day hearing. To start at 0900 GMT.
COMMERZBANK
The lender expects its new IT platform "Group Finance
Architecture" to trim costs by a double-digit million euro
amount annually starting next year, CFO Stephan Engels told the
Boersen Zeitung newspaper.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
The telecoms group priced a 3-part 4.5 billion euro bond and
said the order book was four times oversubscribed.
Separately, union Verdi has called on workers in customer
service centres in Stuttgart and Heilbronn to strike as it
pressures management in pay talks. More strikes will follow, the
union said on Tuesday.
AREVA
The French nuclear firm said it won tow contracts in the
United States worth $200 million to supply used-fuel storage.
VICAT
The French construction firm reported full-year 2015 group
share net profit of 121 million euros versus 128 million a year
ago and proposed a full-year dividend of 1.50 euros per share.
AIRBUS
Airbus Helicopters said it signed a contract with Japan
Coast Guard (JCG) for the purchase of an additional H225
helicopter. The helicopter is scheduled for delivery by the end
of 2018.
SAFRAN
The partially state-owned French aerospace and defence group
said it expects to see a 40 percent drop in LEAP engine unit
costs by 2020. The group's CFO said capex to peak in 2016. He
confirmed a dividend policy of a 40 percent payout ratio in
future.
HSBC
South Korea's competition watchdog said it had fined HSBC
Holdings Plc's Hong Kong unit and Deutsche Bank AG
a combined 59 million won ($50,000) for colluding on
foreign exchange swap bids - its first-ever penalty for an FX
derivatives-related case.
TULLOW
Tullow declared force majeure on two cargoes of
Ghana's Jubilee crude oil after an issue on the Floating
Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility that exports
the oil.
RENAULT
Nicolas Maure, the chief executive of Renault in
Romania, will become the new head of Russian carmaker Avtovaz
, Les Echos newspaper reported, citing several sources.
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted a priority
review status to Roche's new immunotherapy, atezolizumab, to
treat advanced bladder cancer, the Swiss pharmaceutical maker
said on Tuesday.
GEBERIT
The Swiss sanitary equipment maker posted a
smaller-than-expected year-on-year drop in full-year net profit
while cautioning the continued integration of Sanitec would
impact 2016 earnings. Geberit said it would offer shareholders a
2015 dividend of 8.40 francs per share, up 1.2 percent on 2014
but below a poll estimate for 8.52 francs. Shares were seen
opening down 2.4 percent in premarket indicators.
SANTANDER
Banco Santander Brasil on Monday completed its
150 million reais ($41.4 million) acquisition of prepaid payment
card company ContaSuper, which the bank plans to turn into its
digital arm.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)