LONDON, March 16 European equity futures rose slightly on
Wednesday, with firmer oil prices potentially lending support to the market
while corporate takeover activity continued as the London Stock Exchange
and Deutsche Boerse announced merger terms.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE were all up between 0.2-0.3 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.1 percent on
Tuesday, and many traders were refraining from buying up big positions before
the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision due later in the day.
The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday
as it balances continued concerns about the health of the global economy with
fresh signs that domestic inflation is starting to rear its head.
The Fed's latest policy statement, due to be released at 2 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT) along with updated economic projections, will show how comfortable
policymakers are in proceeding with the gradual rate hike path they embraced
late last year.
COMPANY NEWS:
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE /DEUTSCHE BOERSE :
The London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse announced merger terms.
CARLSBERG :
Drinks and beer company Carlsberg announced financial targets.
CARS:
European new car sales jumped 14 percent in February, industry data showed
on Wednesday, helped by an extra selling day, even allowing Volkswagen's
core brand to swing back to growth despite its diesel emissions
scandal.
FRAPORT :
German airport operator Fraport said it was cautious on passenger
growth at its Frankfurt and Antalya airports in 2016 after attacks on tourist
destinations dampened demand for travel to places such as Turkey this year.
LINDE :
Industrial gases group Linde said it will purchase 26,047 own
shares under a 2012 buyback agreement.
MEDIASET /CELLNEX /EL TOWERS :
Italy's EI Towers, the mast company controlled by broadcaster
Mediaset, has presented a binding offer to buy a stake in rival Inwit
, a source close to the company said on Tuesday. On Monday two sources
said Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i had presented
a rival offer to buy a stake in Inwit from parent company Telecom Italia
.
RAIFFEISEN :
Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International said on Wednesday it
was sticking to its strategy in markets including Poland as it announced results
that included net profit slightly lower than in preliminary figures released
last month.
SANOFI :
French drugmaker Sanofi and privately held DiCE Molecules
announced on Wednesday a five-year research partnership aimed at discovering
potential small-molecule drugs.
VOLKSWAGEN :
U.S. law firm Hausfeld said it will pursue claims of European customers
harmed by Volkswagen's emissions scandal, adding to the German
automaker's mounting legal challenges. Also, German newspaper Bild reported on
Wednesday that Volkswagen's modification of about 2.5 million diesel cars in
Germany is being delayed by at least six weeks.
