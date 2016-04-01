(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
LONDON, April 1 European equities headed for a
weaker start on the first trading day of the second quarter on
Friday, with losses on Wall Street and in Asia and weaker
commodity prices seen prompting investors to cut their exposure
to riskier assets.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were
down by 0.7-1.3 percent.
In Asia, shares lost more ground as investors began the new
quarter in a cautious mood, with glimmers of life in China's
economy offset by a darkening mood in Japan.
Activity in China's vast manufacturing sector expanded in
March for the first time in nine months as the official
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surprised at 50.2. A private
version of the PMI also beat forecasts by rising to its highest
in 13 months.
Yet shares in Shanghai fell 0.3 percent. Not helping
was Standard & Poor's decision to cut China's credit outlook to
negative, saying Beijing's reform agenda was likely to proceed
more slowly than expected. A gloomy survey of Japanese
manufacturers added to selling pressure and dragged the
Nikkei down 3.6 percent.
Focus will be on the U.S. payrolls report later on Friday as
any sign of strength in wages might revive the risk of higher
U.S. interest rates.
COMPANY NEWS
SAINSBURY'S, Home Retail Group
British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Friday its 1.4
billion pounds ($2 billion) offer for Argos-owner Home Retail
Group had been recommended by the board of the catalogue
retailer.
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
Amazon is in talks with a consortium of German carmakers
about taking a stake in high-definition digital mapping company
HERE, two auto industry sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker will recall 3,877 Vento sedan cars in India
after tests by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)
found that the emission of carbon monoxide was sometimes
exceeding the threshold limits.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Officials of the U.S. Department of Justice have asked
Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan for details of their dealings
with Malaysia's 1MDB, as global investigations into the troubled
state fund widen, banking sources said on Friday.
DEUTSCHE POST
The company said its share buyback programme will start with
a first tranche with a maximum purchasing price of 100 million
euros ($114 million) to be carried out between April 1 and May
10 at the latest.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Compliance Chief Thomas Kremer has dismissed accusations
from German prosecutors that he neglected compliance duties in
his previous role at industrial group ThyssenKrupp.
OLD MUTUAL
Financial services company Old Mutual is preparing to sell
its Italian wealth management unit as part of a wider plan to
break up its business, cut costs and revamp earnings, sources
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The list of industry buyers is tight with Swiss insurer
Zurich seen as a likely contender, sources said.
SANOFI
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi said their
experimental treatment for eczema proved highly effective in two
large studies, without serious side effects often seen with
standard treatments for the chronic inflammatory skin disease.
SWISS RE
Citigroup Inc replaced Prime Reinsurance Company Inc
with a subsidiary of Swiss Re Life & Health America Inc as
Primerica Life Insurance Company's reinsurer on a coinsurance
agreement, the U.S. bank said on Thursday.
SWEDBANK
Investor advisor Institutional Shareholder Service (ISS) has
recommended Swedbank shareholders not to clear former CEO
Michael Wolf and outgoing Chairman Anders Sundstrom of
responsibility for 2015, Swedish daily Dagens Industri
reported.
ERICSSON
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said revenue at its
carrier business, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson, rose
21.4 percent in 2015 on strong demand for 4G telecommunication
equipment as the Chinese group posted its biggest annual revenue
growth since 2008.
STANDARD CHARTERED
A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed Standard Chartered Plc
from a class-action lawsuit accusing 16 banks of
harming investors by rigging prices in the $5.3 trillion-a-day
foreign exchange market.
SKY
British pay-TV company Sky is looking to sell, for
545 million pounds ($781 million), its headquarters and studios
in west London, which it will then rent back in an expected
30-year deal, the Telegraph reported.
