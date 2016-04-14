(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, April 14 European stocks were seen opening flat on Thursday, with gains on Asian and U.S. markets expected to keep European equities near their highest level in a month.

Spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE to open up 3 points, or flat in percentage terms. France's CAC was also seen up by 1 points - flat in percentage terms - while Germany's DAX was seen up by 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 4-mth highs, dollar up on hopes Singapore easing sets policy trend > US STOCKS-Indexes gain at least 1 pct as financial shares lead > Nikkei climbs to April high on yen's weakening trend > TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields fall after strong auction, weak data > FOREX-Dollar extends gains as sentiment improves > PRECIOUS-Gold slides; safe-haven bids retreat as dollar, stocks climb > METALS-Copper edges back from 2-week highs, China optimism supports > Oil falls as dark clouds appear ahead of producer meeting

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)