LONDON, April 22 European shares headed for a
weaker open on Friday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in
Asia, with investors keeping a close eye on company earnings
after disappointing results from some U.S. firms including
Alphabet and Microsoft.
Wall Street suffered its first loss in four sessions on
Thursday, with shares in Google parent-company Alphabet
, Microsoft, Visa and Starbucks all
falling more than 4 percent in extended trading.
Automakers will be in focus after Daimler said it
will be conducting an internal investigation into the
certification process related to exhaust emissions in the United
States and Volkswagen said it has reached a
framework agreement with class action plaintiffs in U.S. court
proceedings.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX and Britain's FTSE were down 0.2 to 0.5
percent. Futures for France's CAC, however, were flat.
European shares fell slightly in the previous session after
the European Central Bank kept rates unchanged, with Swedish
telecom equipment maker Ericsson and French drinks
firm Pernod leading the fall after disappointing
updates.
However, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
remained on track for its second straight week of gains.
In Asia, shares slid from a 5-month high, with MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropping d 0.8 percent.
COMPANY NEWS
DAIMLER AG
Daimler said on Thursday that it will be conducting an
internal investigation into the certification process related to
exhaust emissions in the United States upon the request of the
U.S. Department of Justice.
Separately, Q1 results due. Adjusted earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) is seen falling 11 percent in a Reuters
poll of banks and brokerages. Poll:
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen said it has reached a framework agreement with
class action plaintiffs in U.S. court proceedings on Thursday.
Separately, Britain said on Thursday all 37 car models it
had tested exceeded the laboratory limits for polluting nitrogen
oxides during real-world driving, but only Volkswagen had used
so-called defeat devices to cheat tests.
VOLVO
The Swedish truck maker reported a smaller than expected
slide in first quarter core earnings on Friday and raised its
forecast for the European truck market while predicting deeper
downturns in North America and Brazil.
SSAB
The Swedish steel maker on Friday launched a 5 billion crown
($615 million) rights issue supported by main owners and a debt
refinancing package. It posted a dive in first-quarter operating
profit before depreciation, amortisation and items affecting
comparability.
BANCO SABADELL
Spain's fifth-biggest lender on Friday started to reap the
fruits of its acquisition last year of British peer TSB as
first-quarter net profit jumped 44 percent from the same period
in 2015, widely beating analysts' forecasts.
nE8N14A01X
SWEDBANK
The Swedish bank said on Friday it had appointed Birgitte
Bonnesen as new chief executive. Bonnesen has been acting CEO
since former top chief Michael Wolf was fired in February.
Authorities this week dropped a preliminary probe of suspected
insider trading by Wolf.
ZODIAC
The Frendch aircraft seat maker said it was "not for sale"
after a report that larger French aerospace group Safran
was considering making an offer.
PUMA
Sales at Puma grew by 8.1 percent in the first quarter,
parent Kering said.
PEUGEOT
The French carmaker was raided by anti-fraud investigators
on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations on pollutants in
the automobile sector, the French carmaker said in a statement.
KERING
The French luxury group's flagship Gucci brand posted a
lower-than-expected rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday amid
a difficult environment for the luxury sector.
RENAULT
The carmaker's revenue rose 11.7 percent in the first three
months of the year boosted by demand for new model ranges in
Europe.
CREDIT SUISSE
New York state's financial regulator has told 13 foreign
banks doing business there -- among them Credit Suisse -- to
hand over details about their dealings with a law firm in Panama
that helped set up thousands of shell companies.
BHP BILLITON
BHP Billiton does not expect recent rise in iron ore
and metallurgical coal prices to hold for more than a few
months, as more low cost supply is set to hit the market, its
Australian chief said on Thursday.
SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell is working on selling out of its
onshore assets in Gabon, according to two sources familiar with
the matter, seeking to refocus its African presence.
ASTRAZENECA
The drugmaker, working with genome pioneer Craig
Venter, is launching a massive gene hunt in the most
comprehensive bet yet by a pharmaceutical firm on the potential
of genetic variations to unlock routes to new medicines.
SANOFI
Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE said on Friday it
had changed its mind and decided to recommend Sanofi's prostate
cancer drug Jevtana after the French company agreed to a further
discount.
FCC
FCC agrees with banks to repurchase 400 million euros in
high interest debt with a haircut of 15 percent, Cinco Dias
reported on Friday.
AMADEUS
Amadeus says it has negotiated a 500 million euro revolving
loan with several banks for general corporate business.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)