LONDON, April 26 European shares were expected
to climb higher on Tuesday after falling for three sessions in a
row, with some better-than-expected company results seen
supporting the market.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were 0.4 to 0.6 percent higher.
On the earnings front, aerospace and defence group Safran
posted a 7.8 percent increase in first-quarter revenue
to 4.24 billion euros; while Randstad, the world's
second-largest staffing agency said core earnings grew 10
percent in the first quarter.
However, British oil major BP reported an 80 percent
year on year fall in core earnings for the first quarter, but
the result was better than analysts had expected.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 16 percent
companies in the STOXX Europe 600 have reported results so far,
of which half have met or beaten analyst forecasts.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit a
three-month peak last week, closed 0.6 percent lower in the
previous session.
COMPANY NEWS
BP
British oil major BP reported an 80 percent year on year
fall in core earnings for the first quarter, when oil prices
touched a near 13-year low, but the result was better than
analysts had expected.
BAYER
German drugmaker Bayer reported 15.7 percent
higher underlying core earnings for the first quarter, boosted
by prescription drugs such as eye treatment Eylea.
SAFRAN
The aerospace and defence group posted a 7.8 percent
increase in first-quarter revenue to 4.24 billion euros, led by
double-digit aerospace propulsion and security gains, and
reaffirmed its targets for the full year.
COBHAM
Shares in Cobham are expected to open more than 10 percent
lower as the British engineering company proposed a 500 million
pounds ($724.80 million) rights issue to strengthen its balance
sheet after profit plunged in its first quarter, pushing it to
reduce its debt.
ORANGE
France's biggest telecoms operator said first-quarter core
operating profit fell 1.6 percent on labour-related costs.
TELEFONICA
EU competition regulators will veto CK Hutchison Holdings'
10.3 billion-pound ($14.9 billion) deal to buy O2 UK
from Spanish group Telefonica to become Britain's biggest mobile
network operator, two people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
THALES, THYSSENKRUPP
French majority state-owned naval contractor DCNS Group, a
third-owned by Thales, has beaten Japan and Germany to win a
A$50 billion ($40 billion) deal to build a fleet of 12 new
submarines for Australia, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull announced.
Separately, Thyssenkrupp is keen to grow its service
business for elevators in China but it will take time, the head
of its elevators business told Reuters, with conversion of new
installations to maintenance contracts slower than elsewhere.
LONZA GROUP
Lonza Group said it expected a double-digit core EBIT growth
for the first half of 2016.
SWEDBANK
The Swedish banking group reported first-quarter net
earnings above market expectations as increased mortgage volumes
and higher margins compensated for a challenging interest rate
environment.
DSM
The Dutch supplements and materials maker said first-quarter
core earnings rose 19 percent to 296 million euros, beating
expectations, as nutrition volumes grew and it bettered margins
amid low commodity prices.
RANDSTAD
The world's second-largest staffing agency said core
earnings grew 10 percent in the first quarter, stripping out the
effect of acquisitions, due to a strong French and recovering
German market.
UMICORE
The Belgian materials group said it expected growth from its
automotive catalysts and battery materials units to take its
2016 core profit up to 9 percent higher than last year.
BASF, E.ON
Europe may end up with more gas than it needs if the Nord
Stream 2 pipeline, designed to double the amount of gas Russia
pumps to Germany via the Baltic Sea, is built, the European
Union's most senior energy official said on Monday.
WHITBREAD
Whitbread said its full-year underlying pretax profit rose
11.9 percent.
AIR LIQUIDE
The French industrial gases company said it might complete
the acquisition of U.S. peer Airgas Inc faster than
expected and tightened narrowed the size of its planned capital
increase to refinance the deal.
LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT
The airlines said it was cancelling most of its flights to
and from Munich on Wednesday as well as most domestic and many
European flights to and from Frankfurt and after union Verdi
called on workers to stage a strike at airports across Germany.
RWE
RWE npower will reduce operating hours at its 1,600 megawatt
Aberthaw coal-fired power plant in Wales from April 1 next year,
it said on Monday, as the British power sector eyes government
plans for all coal plants to shut by 2025.
SIEMENS
The industrial group will continue to buy software companies
to beef up its core industrial business, its board member with
responsibility for its digital factory division said on Monday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen has not fixed any of the 1.2 million cars in
Britain affected by the diesel emissions scandal, a British
transport minister said on Monday, despite the company having
said it had begun software modifications to some models.
SALZGITTER
The steelmaker reported a slump in first-quarter pretax
profit and reiterated its expectation that it would break even
on the pretax level this year.
GROUPE FNAC
Conforama parent Steinhoff said it was considering its next
move after the French retailer tabled a "final" 170
pence-per-share offer for electronics chain Darty, upstaging
Conforama's earlier 160p bid.
KEMIRA
The Finnish chemicals maker reported better-than-expected
results for the first quarter on the back of improved sales and
profitability at its pulp and paper chemicals unit.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)