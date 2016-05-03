(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
LONDON May 3 European shares were expected to
open steady on Tuesday, with some encouraging earnings reports
from companies such as Fresenius and Infineon seen as
underpinning the market.
Fresenius Se, the healthcare group, saw adjusted
net income rise 24 percent in the first quarter, while
Infineon's fiscal second-quarter operating profit
rose 15 percent.
According to StarMine data, 44 percent of European companies
have announced results so far, of which 61 percent have met or
beaten analysts forecasts. However, the first quarter earnings
are expected to fall 18 percent from the corresponding period of
2015.
Banking stocks will also be in focus after HSBC,
Commerzbank, BNP Paribas and UBS announced their results.
At 0614 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50,
Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were flat to 0.3 percent higher.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
ended 0.1 percent higher in the previous session. Germany's DAX
rose 0.8 percent after data showed factory activity in
Europe's biggest economy rose to a three-month high in April,
buoyed by rising demand at home and abroad.
Trading volumes were thin on Monday as the UK market and
some other bourses in Europe were closed for a public holiday.
U.S. stocks rose on Monday, rebounding from losses last
week. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
On the macroeconomic front, activity at China's factories
shrank for the 14th straight month in April as demand stagnated,
forcing companies to shed jobs at a faster pace, adding to
questions over whether the world's second-largest economy is
recovering.
COMPANY NEWS
HSBC
The bank posted a 14 percent drop in its first-quarter
profit, as the lender's investment banking unit saw trading
income tumble in the grim global market environment early in the
year, but the profit fall was smaller than expected.
FRESENIUS SE
The healthcare group saw adjusted net income rise 24 percent
in the first quarter, bolstered by the launch of new generic
infusion drugs and rivals' supply shortages.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS on Tuesday said first-quarter net
profit fell 60 percent to 707 million Swiss francs ($741.32
million), in line with analysts' estimates. First-quarter net
profit had been seen down 64 percent at 704 million Swiss francs
in a Reuters poll.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank said net income rose 10.1 percent in the
first quarter as lower provisions for bad loans on the back of a
gradual economic recovery in Europe helped offset a slump in its
corporate and institutional bank, hit by market volatility.
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank posted a 52 percent drop in first-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, hit by volatile capital markets and the drag
on earnings from low interest rates.
ABERDEEN
British fund firm Aberdeen Asset Management posted a
40 percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax profit, hit by
a broad slump in emerging markets.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa said it was slowing its growth plans this year due
to fierce price pressure in the airline industry after reporting
improved first-quarter results thanks to low fuel and cost
reductions.
PROSIEBENSAT1
The broadcaster said on Tuesday its first-quarter core
profit rose 12 percent, helped by higher television advertising
income and a jump in its digital business, which includes
ecommerce and video on demand.
BMW
BMW's first-quarter operating profit missed expectations as
currency headwinds and a lull in its product cycle offset record
quarterly sales of luxury cars.
BASF
The group sold its former Sterols production plant in
Pasadena, Texas to Trecora Resources.
AREVA
Workers at the French nuclear group's COMINAK uranium mine
in Niger launched a 72-hour strike, claiming they had not
received the full payment of bonuses for reaching financial
targets last year, two unions said.
The state-owned company also said that some reports on
manufacturing and quality control at its Creusot Forge unit,
which supplies the nuclear market with large forgings and
castings, may have been falsified.
SWISSCOM
The telecoms group reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 1.08 billion Swiss francs, just
above the average forecast by analysts polled by Reuters of 1.05
billion Swiss francs. Sales were steady at 2.89
billion francs.
BP
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined a request from
shareholders seeking to revive their class action lawsuit
against BP claiming the British oil company misrepresented its
safety procedures prior to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
INFINEON
The chipmaker's fiscal second-quarter operating profit rose
15 percent, as its automotive and industrial units held up in a
market which was experiencing seasonal price pressure.
PHILIPS
Medical equipment and technology firm Philips said on
Tuesday it will spin off its lighting division, the world's
largest maker of lights, in an initial public offering of
shares.
ABENGOA
State Grid Corp's plans to buy Abengoa SA's power
transmission lines in Brazil is likely to take longer than
expected as the different nature of some assets is complicating
talks, a senior executive at the Chinese utility said.
FCC
Spanish construction group FCC, partly owned by Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim, won a contract worth 375 million euros
to build and operate a waste plant in Colombia, a spokesman said
on Monday.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)