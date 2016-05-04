(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON May 4 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday, with concerns over weak global economic growth weighing on markets.

Futures on Britain's FTSE were marked down by 0.2 percent, while spreadbetters at IG expected Germany's DAX to fall by 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 8 points, or 0.2 percent lower. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds eclipse stocks as deflation darkens the air > US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground on growth fears, oil slide > TREASURIES-Yields fall to nearly 2-week lows on slow growth fears > FOREX-Yen slips from 18-month high vs dollar, pauses after rally > PRECIOUS-Gold edges further away from 15-mth peak as dollar firms > METALS-Copper slips as tepid global factory growth blunts demand hopes > Oil stable after two-day decline on stall in global growth

