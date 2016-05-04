(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON May 4 European equity futures were flat on Wednesday, with concerns over weak global economic growth weighing on markets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were down 0.1 percent, while futures on France's CAC edged up 0.1 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday, marking a three-week low for the index.

COMPANY NEWS:

AB INBEV:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's top brewer set to buy number two SABMiller, reported lower than expected earnings in the first three months after what it said was one of the most challenging quarters in Brazil in years.

ADIDAS:

German sportwear firm Adidas said on Wednesday it had decided to seek a buyer for its main golf brand TaylorMade, which has been struggling as the sport loses popularity, particularly in the United States.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France-KLM posted a stronger-than-expected recovery in the first quarter due in part to low oil prices, but warned of geopolitical risks and airline overcapacity while reaffirming its targets for the year.

AXA:

French insurance group Axa said on Wednesday it was in talks to sell its remaining UK life and savings assets in a deal that could allow it to potentially raise 650 million pounds ($944.8 million).

BHP BILLITON :

Federal prosecutors in Brazil filed a 155 billion-real ($43.5 billion) civil lawsuit on Tuesday against iron miner Samarco and its owners, Vale SA and BHP Billiton, for a collapsed tailings dam in November that killed 19 people and polluted a major river.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM:

Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit rose on the back of its ongoing success in the United States, which offset investments in its European networks.

FRAPORT:

Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, said retail spending by passengers came under pressure in the first quarter as it reported lower than expected first quarter profit.

GLENCORE:

Commodity miner and trader Glencore on Wednesday reported a fall in output of copper, zinc, lead, coal and oil following a decision to cut production because of low prices. Sources also said Glencore was considering selling a gold mine worth more than $2 billion.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT:

Germany's HeidelbergCement raised its profit guidance for 2016 after it got off to a better-than-expected start to the year, and said it expected to close its 6.7 billion euro ($7.7 billion) takeover of Italcementi ITAI.MI in the second half.

NEXT:

British clothing retailer Next downgraded its annual sales guidance for the third time in five months, citing a possible further slowdown in consumer spending.

NOKIAN TYRES:

Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres reported on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit increased by 5 percent, roughly in line with expectations, as low raw material costs compensated weaker demand in Russia and North America.

SANOFI:

Pfizer Inc has approached U.S. cancer drug maker Medivation Inc to express interest in an acquisition, raising the possibility of a bid rivaling a $9.3 billion offer by Sanofi SA, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

SIEMENS:

German industrial group Siemens beat expectations for second-quarter profit as it accelerated a cost-cutting programme and lifted its savings target for the year on Wednesday. Shares in Siemens rose 1.9 percent in pre-market trade at Lang & Schwarz.

SOCIETE GENERALE:

Societe Generale SA has pledged further cost cuts this year as it seeks to reassure investors that its diversified business could withstand a weak start to the year in investment banking.

SONOVA:

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova is buying Dutch-based AudioNova for 830 million euros ($953.4 million) in cash to expand its retail presence, Sonova said in a statement on Wednesday.

SYNGENTA:

Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta on Wednesday named J. Erik Fyrwald, chief executive of U.S. chemistry distribution company Univar Inc , as CEO from June 1. He succeeds John Ramsay, who has been ad interim CEO since November 2015.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds eclipse stocks as deflation darkens the air > US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground on growth fears, oil slide > TREASURIES-Yields fall to nearly 2-week lows on slow growth fears > FOREX-Yen slips from 18-month high vs dollar, pauses after rally > PRECIOUS-Gold edges further away from 15-mth peak as dollar firms > METALS-Copper slips as tepid global factory growth blunts demand hopes > Oil stable after two-day decline on stall in global growth

