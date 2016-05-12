(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON May 12 European shares equity futures edged lower on Thursday, with a pullback in oil prices and losses on Asian and U.S. equity indexes potentially impacting markets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all down by 0.1-0.3 percent.

Asian shares fell on Thursday following a dismal day on Wall Street, while the dollar took a breather from this week's rebound and crude oil gave back some of its recent gains.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, dragged down by the gradual return of Canadian oil sands output, reversing a sharp rise the previous day when the U.S. government detailed an unexpected fall in crude inventories.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

COMPANY NEWS:

AEGON:

Aegon NV, the Dutch insurer, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter underlying pretax profit of 462 million euros ($527 million) on Thursday, mostly due to weakness at its large U.S. operations.

CASINO:

French supermarket operator Casino said it intended to launch a cash tender offer for Cnova NV shares.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole reported a 71 percent fall in first-quarter net income, weighed down by the launch of its plan to revamp complex shareholding ties with its parent group, and weakness in French retail and investment banking.

EURONEXT:

Pan-European exchange Euronext reported a nearly 8 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit despite a fall in revenue, as the company controlled its expenses.

GENERALI:

Italy's biggest insurer Generali said on Thursday its operating profit in the first three months fell 12.3 percent due to fewer capital gains and low interest rates.

ITV:

Commercial broadcaster ITV downgraded its forecast for advertising revenue for the first half, saying there would be no pick up in the second quarter when it had previously expected a boost from the European soccer championship.

LAFARGEHOLCIM:

LafargeHolcim's first-quarter operating profit fell more than analysts expected as earnings continue to lag following a merger in 2015 that created the world's biggest cement maker.

NISSAN:

Nissan Motor Co is set to take a key stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a $1.8 billion deal that bails out its scandal-hit rival and boosts Nissan's clout in the small car market.

RWE:

RWE, Germany's second-largest utility, on Thursday said its first-quarter operating profit rose 7 percent to 1.7 billion euros ($1.94 billion), beating consensus, citing an unusually high earnings contribution from its trading and gas midstream division.

SWISS LIFE:

Insurer Swiss Life saw first-quarter premiums fall 10 percent in local currency to 6.7 billion Swiss francs ($6.90 billion), it said on Thursday, well below market expectations.

VEDANTA:

Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc said its full-year core profit fell 37.5percent, weighed by the slump in the prices of commodities.

VONOVIA:

Germany's biggest residential property company Vonovia on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after its first-quarter core profit jumped 58 percent, beating analysts' expectations for a 54 percent increase.

ZALANDO:

Zalando, Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer, said on Thursday it had bought e-commerce software company Tradebyte as it reported first-quarter revenues and profit that missed analyst expectations.

ZURICH INSURANCE:

Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance on Thursday posted a 28 percent year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit, a smaller fall than analysts had forecast. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt, take cue from Wall Street > US STOCKS-Wall St slumps as Disney and Macy's slam consumer shares > TREASURIES-Yields fall after strong 10-year note auction > FOREX-Dollar hamstrung by growth woes, fails to clear hurdle vs yen > METALS-London copper rises from near one-month low as dollar offers support > Oil prices fall as Canadian oil sands fields gradually return

