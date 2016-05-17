(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
LONDON May 17 European shares headed for a
higher open on Tuesday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in
Asia, with firmer commodity prices seen supporting mining and
energy stocks, while a rally in U.S. tech giant Apple could help
European technology firms.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were 0.5 to 0.8 percent higher by 0651 GMT.
Investors were expected to keep a close eye on energy stocks
after crude oil prices rose for a second straight session as the
market focused on supply disruptions that prompted long-time
bear Goldman Sachs to issue a bullish assessment on near-term
prices.
European technology companies could also be in focus as
Apple shares finished up 3.7 percent after Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a stake worth
about $1 billion in the iPhone maker.
Wall Street rallied sharply on Monday, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was
up 0.8 percent on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei also
gaining about 1.1 percent.
COMPANY NEWS
VODAFONE
The company said its earnings growth would accelerate this
year after a programme to improve its networks boosted demand in
Europe and helped the group to return to underlying growth in
2016 revenue and core earnings for the first time since 2008.
PREMIER FOODS
The company reported higher fourth-quarter sales of its
branded foods, which include Oxo seasonings and Bisto gravy, and
said it would take a closer look at streamlining operations in
the coming year.
ASTRAZENECA
The drugmaker's drive to rebuild its portfolio of new
medicines received a boost on Tuesday with positive results for
a biotech drug for severe asthma that the company has previously
flagged as a potential $2 billion-a-year product.
SYNGENTA
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to join the
U.S. government panel that is reviewing state-owned ChemChina's
planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticide
maker Syngenta AG, people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
Separately, the first extension period of the public tender
offer to buy Syngenta will commence on May 24 and end on July
18.
VOLKSWAGEN
Shareholder Lower Saxony wanted to withhold its backing for
the carmaker's top management at a supervisory board meeting but
relented to avoid further damaging the firm, a source close to
the German federal state said.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on
Sunday it plans to join the class-action lawsuits filed against
Volkswagen over the German automaker's emissions scandal.
Volkswagen has raised 2 billion yuan ($306.35 million) in a
bond sale in China.
RIO TINTO
Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto said on
Monday it had submitted feasibility studies to the Guinea
government for its massive Simandou iron ore project, considered
the world's biggest untapped iron ore deposit.
EDF
French President Francois Hollande said utility EDF's
Hinkley Point project in Britain should go ahead, a few days
after his energy minister and former partner cast doubts on the
$26 billion plan to build nuclear reactors.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank named Thomas Piquemal, former finance chief at
French utility Electricite de France, as global head of
mergers and acquisitions, effective May 17.
CONTINENTAL
German auto parts supplier Schaeffler AG has no
plans to increase its 46-percent stake in Continental to gain a
majority share, the head of the company's supervisory board told
Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
RWE
RWE is just one notch above junk status after Moody's
downgraded the German utility's debt to Baa3 from Baa2, citing
weak power prices, Germany's nuclear exit and the company's
exposure to coal.
HUGO BOSS
The fashion house on Monday named Mark Langer, its finance
chief since 2010, as the company's new chief executive to bring
the business back on track after disappointing results recently.
KONECRANES
Finland's Konecranes has agreed to buy Terex Corp's cranes
business for ports and factories for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3
billion), in a move that cancels a planned full merger and
allows the U.S. firm to pursue talks with a rival suitor.
BRAAS MONIER
The building material maker's U.S. rival Standard Industries
Inc is buying a 29.1 percent stake in Braas Monier via its
investment vehicle 40 North, according to a statement on
Saturday.
UBS
The Swiss bank's Americas wealth unit is partnering with
online financial advisor SigFig Wealth Management to develop
technology and investment tools for the Swiss bank, UBS said on
Monday.
GAM
The Swiss group has agreed to buy British equity investment
group Taube Hodson Stonex (THS), which manages around 1.8
billion pounds ($2.60 billion) of assets.
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker is seeking to resolve a dispute with Colombia
over the Latin American country's intention to allow generic
competition for leukaemia drug Glivec to cut prices for the drug
even though it is still protected by a patent, the
Tages-Anzeiger paper reported at the weekend.
Separately, the Novartis Foundation and its partners
announced the launch of the Ho Chi Minh City Communities for
Healthy Hearts Program, which it said is designed to improve
health outcomes of adults with hypertension living in low-income
households in urban Vietnam.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has hired Ray Raimondi, formerly of Barclays
, to lead its global mergers and acquisitions team for
deals in the industrials sector, the Swiss bank said on
Monday.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The two Italian banks said on Monday they would cut 1,800
jobs and close 335 branches before 2020 after they merge later
this year to create Italy's third-biggest banking group.
