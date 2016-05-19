(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
LONDON May 19 European equities headed for a
lower open on Thursday, mirroring losses in Asian shares on
concerns about another U.S. rate hike in the near-term, with
weaker oil and metals prices seen putting pressure on
resource-related stocks.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were down 0.5 to 0.7 percent lower by 0657 GMT.
In Asia, stocks fell as markets scrambled to factor in the
possibility of another interest rate increase by the Federal
Reserve, with minutes of the last Fed meeting suggesting a rate
increase is firmly on the table at its policy review next
month.
Commodities-related stocks will be in focus after oil prices
were pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories, a stronger
dollar and surging output from Iran to Europe and Asia. Prices
of major industrial metals were also down, pressured by a
stronger dollar.
Travel and leisure stocks will also come into focus after
EgyptAir said a plane carrying 69 passengers and crew on a
flight from Paris to Cairo had gone missing on Thursday,
disappearing from radar over the Mediterranean Sea.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.8
percent to 1,325.78 points in the previous session.
COMPANY NEWS
AIRLINES
BAYER
Bayer said on Wednesday it has made an unsolicited takeover
offer for Monsanto Co, the world's biggest seed company,
as high inventories and low commodity prices spur consolidation
in the global agrichemicals industry.
THOMAS COOK
British holiday company Thomas Cook said its summer bookings
were down 5 percent as tourists shunned Turkey, its second-most
popular destination last year, leading to a lower forecast for
full-year earnings.
ROYAL MAIL
Britain's Royal Mail reported a better-than-expected profit
for the financial year, as tight cost controls more than made up
for losses due to high competition in the UK postal market.
HENKEL AG
Germany's Henkel, maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite
glue, reported faster-than-expected growth in quarterly
underlying operating profit on Thursday, helped by demand in
North America and China.
BANKS
Five major banks and four traders were sued on Wednesday in
a private U.S. lawsuit claiming they conspired to rig prices
worldwide in a more than $9 trillion market for bonds issued by
government-linked organizations and agencies.
Bank of America Corp, Credit Agricole SA, Credit
Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Nomura
Holdings Inc were accused of secretly agreeing to widen
the "bid-ask" spreads they quoted customers of supranational,
sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) bonds.
ALLIANZ
Allianz Vie is to sell 3.9 million shares in Euler Hermes,
equivalent to an 8.6 percent stake, in a private placement done
via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Wednesday.
MERCK KGAA
The drugs and chemicals maker expects adjusted core earnings
to increase by up to 18.5 percent this year, helped by
additional profit from a takeover of lab supplies maker
Sigma-Aldrich.
The company also reported encouraging interim data from a
mid-stage trial of its experimental drug that helps the immune
system attack tumors to treat a rare and aggressive form of skin
cancer.
NATIONAL GRID
Britain's National Grid said its full-year pretax profit
rose 15 percent, aided by strong growth in its interconnectors
and property businesses.
3I GROUP
British private equity firm 3i Group Plc said its net asset
value rose to £4.5 billion ($6.56 billion) in its annual results
on Thursday, warning market volatility and Britain's referendum
on the European Union would weigh on sentiment.
VOLKSWAGEN
The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it
launched an investigation into whether Volkswagen and its
subsidiaries infringed hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by
Baltimore-based Paice LLC.
PROSIEBENSAT.1, RTL GROUP
Spend on TV advertising in Germany, the majority of which
goes to ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group channels, is expected to
rise up to 3 percent to over 4.5 billion euros this year,
according to industry association VPRT. That means TV's share of
advertising spend will rise to over 30 percent, from 29 percent
in 2015.
WIRECARD
German Wirecard reported confirmed its full-year EBITDA
guidance of 290-310 mln euros after reporting first-quarter
results.
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday its assets
under management rose 2 percent to 305 billion Swiss francs
($308.7 billion) in the first four months of the year.
ROCHE
Roche Holding won earlier-than-expected U.S. approval on
Wednesday for its bladder cancer drug Tecentriq, the company's
first entry in a new class of cancer drugs that work by
harnessing the body's own immune system.
YARA INTERNATIONAL
Norway's Yara International sees Vale SA's
fertilizer business as one of several investment opportunities,
as the company eyes potential further acquisitions in Brazil,
its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
ZOOPLUS
The online pet supplies retailer reported a Q1 pretax profit
of 2.9 million eurps and confirmed sales and earnings guidance
for the year.
JCDECAUX
The French outdoor advertising group said it had renewed its
advertising concession with Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur until
2027.
SEB
SEB said it has signed an agreement to acquire German
kitchen tools and accessories maker EMSA for an undisclosed
amount. EMSA reported sales of 92 million euros in 2015.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)