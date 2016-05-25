(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
LONDON May 25 European shares were expected to
extend the previous session's sharp rally on Wednesday, with
firmer oil and metals prices seen supporting commodities-related
stocks while a Greek debt deal could also boost markets.
Greek stocks will be in focus after euro zone finance
ministers agreed with Greece and the International Monetary Fund
on Wednesday on a deal that will address Athens' requests for
debt relief.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were 0.6 to 1.1 percent higher by 0635 GMT.
Wall Street surged more than 1 percent on Tuesday and the
Nasdaq had its strongest day in three months as investors made
peace with the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve might
soon raise interest rates.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 1.9 percent on Wednesday,
while Japan's Nikkei was up 1.5 percent as exporters got
a boost from a weaker yen.
European shares rose to their highest point in almost 4
weeks on Tuesday as firmer financial stocks lifted the region's
equity markets.
COMPANY NEWS
BAYER
Bayer late on Tuesday repeated that its $122 per share
all-cash proposal provided "full and certain value" for Monsanto
shareholders, after Monsanto turned down its $62 billion
acquisition bid, and said it looked forward to constructive
talks with Monsanto.
Separately, Moody's placed Bayer on review for a downgrade
and cautioned the proposed deal would give rise to "significant
execution, reputational and integration risks".
MARKS & SPENCER
British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Wednesday its new
boss's plan to turn around the firm's underperforming clothing
and homewares business would impact short-term profit.
NOVARTIS
The world's biggest prescription drugmaker remains confident
that sales for its new heart failure medicine Entresto will peak
at around $5 billion, it said in a presentation for an investor
event on Wednesday.
AB INBEV/SABMILLER
The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev,
gained EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its $100
billion-plus acquisition of SABMiller on condition it
sell almost the whole of SABMiller's beer business in Europe.
STOXX RESHUFFLE
Dutch bank ABN Amro and German construction group
Hochtief are among stocks to be added to the
pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index, potentially
helping them attract more investment flows. However, Britain's
Sports Direct, Restaurant Group and Bovis Homes
are among those to be demoted.
NOVO NORDISK
A U.S. advisory panel on Tuesday recommended approval of a
new diabetes drug made by the Danish firm that combines two of
its existing treatments in a fixed-dose combination.
SANOFI
The drugmaker is preparing to name candidates it will put
forward to replace the entire board of U.S. cancer drug company
Medivation Inc as early as Wednesday, according to
people familiar with the matter.
ELECTROLUX
The company's focus in the short term is improving its
operating margin while CEO Jonas Samuelson is also looking at
acquisition opportunities, he said in an interview in daily
Dagens Industri.
SHANKS/VAN GANSEWINKEL
Britain's Shanks Group Plc is considering a bid for
Van Gansewinkel Groep BV, Benelux's largest waste management
company, for an undisclosed sum, the companies said.
HSBC
HSBC Holdings will issue $2 billion of bonds that
would convert into shares if the bank's capital strength falls
below a certain level, it said on Wednesday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Fitch Ratings downgraded the group's long-term default
rating by a notch to A-minus and its viability rating to a-minus
from a, citing its reliance on difficult capital markets. The
agency also blamed the economic slowdown in the Asia-Pacific
region which it said would put pressure on the lender's new
business model.
OPERA SOFTWARE
A Chinese consortium bidding for Norway's Opera Software has
received acceptance from 91 percent of the company's
shareholders, clearing a key hurdle for the $1.24 billion
transaction, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL
The company posted an 8 percent in FY revenue and said it
was continuing track record of growth driven by strong
operational performance.
K+S AG
The German potash miner said on Wednesday it planned to set
up a salt production facility in Western Australia that could
start production in 2022, as part of its growth strategy.
SWATCH and RICHEMONT
Global sales of personal luxury goods will rise this year
but only moderately, with higher spending in Japan and Europe
compensating for flat trends in Asia and the United States, an
industry report showed on Tuesday.
BERTRANDT
Half-year results showed revenues rise by 7.4 percent to
484.8 million euros, while H1 operating profit was down 3.6
percent.
LVMH
Bulgari, the flagship jewellery brand of luxury group LVMH,
plans to open up to four more stores in Russia over the next 10
years, betting on the long-term prospects of its luxury market.
AIRBUS
The EgyptAir jet that disappeared last week did not show
technical problems before taking off from Paris, sources within
the Egyptian investigation committee said late on Tuesday.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French government is weighing a possible sale of part or
all of its 14 percent stake in the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and
DS cars, Les Echos reported.
TECHNIP
The oil services company said it won a contract from Statoil
ASA to supply 9 kilometers of static steel tube umbilical for
the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 field offshore Norway.
GECINA
The French commercial property group said it will maintain
its offer worth at least 1.5 billion euros for Fonciere de Paris
after the company's biggest shareholder backed a lower rival
bid.
ENERGY
Strikes by French oil sector workers protesting proposed
labour reforms spread to all the country's refineries, sapping
petrol stations dry and creating delays for tankers at major
ports.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni is to step down,
the Italian bank said on Tuesday, in a move expected to lead to
a broader shake-up of the group and possibly a multi-billion
euro capital increase.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)