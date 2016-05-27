(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

MILAN May 27 European stocks were seen opening flat to higher on Friday.

Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 points higher, or 0.05 percent, and Germany's DAX to open 34 points higher, or 0.33 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia stocks edge up after US data, dollar consolidates gains > Wall Street hits 'pause' after two-day surge > Nikkei edges up amid reports of tax-hike delay, weaker yen > U.S. bond prices gain on solid 7-year note auction > Dollar holds steady, traders await Yellen speech for Fed clues > Gold slips to lowest in nearly 8 wks, hit by US rate hike outlook > London copper eyes biggest monthly drop since November > Oil prices retreat from $50 on oversupply concerns, stronger dollar

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)