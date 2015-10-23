* Adds futures prices, company news items LONDON, Oct 23 European equity futures rose on Friday, extending a rally from the previous session that was caused by signs of further monetary support in future from the European Central Bank (ECB). Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.9 percent. Germany's DAX futures climbed 1.1 percent, France's CAC futures rose 0.9 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures advanced 0.4 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.1 percent on Thursday, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index climbed 2.5 percent after the ECB decided to stick with its monetary support programme and reassess in December whether further measures might be needed. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0609 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,052.51 1.66 % 33.57 NIKKEI 18,825.30 2.11 % 389.43 EUR/USD 1.1106 0 % 0.0000 USD/JPY 120.62 -0.03 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY 2.025 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.499 -- 0.00 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,169.11 0.3 % $3.46 US CRUDE $45.52 0.31 % 0.14 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia joins global stocks rally after ECB signals more stimulus > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at highest in 2 months; Alphabet up after hours > Nikkei rises to near 2-month high after ECB signals more stimulus > TREASURIES-Prices up for second day as Treasury delays debt sale > FOREX-Euro slides to 2-month low as Draghi hints at stimulus > PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 2-week winning streak on U.S. rate hike fears > METALS-Copper eyes biggest weekly loss in a month despite boost to China imports > Oil prices climb on upbeat economic data, ECB stimulus moves COMPANY NEWS: CABLE & WIRELESS /LIBERTY GLOBAL : Liberty Global Plc is in talks with Cable & Wireless Communications Plc about a potential deal to unite two companies backed by billionaire cable pioneer John Malone and extend Liberty's reach in the Caribbean. CREDIT SUISSE : Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would give up its role as a primary dealer in all European government bond markets to help meet tougher Swiss financial regulations outlined a day earlier. ERICSSON : Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted third-quarter sales and operating profit below market expectations on Friday, weighed down by its key networks unit. FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : The dialysis specialist is acquiring Israel-based peer Nephromor for about 350 million shekel ($90.15 million), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing industry sources. FMC confirmed to FAZ that it was in talks to buy dialysis centres in Israel, declining to disclose the price. KERING : Kering's flagship luxury brand Gucci posted a 0.4 percent drop in third-quarter comparable sales in the third quarter, in line with expectations, as a surge in tourist shopping in Western Europe and Japan outweighed weakness in China. POSTE ITALIANE: Italy is set to raise up to 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) from a stock market listing of state-owned post office operator Poste Italiane, sources close to the matter said on Thursday. VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen is looking into whether more vehicles contain software capable of cheating diesel emissions tests, it said on Thursday, potentially increasing the cost and disruption of a scandal that has rocked Europe's biggest carmaker. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)