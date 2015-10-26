MILAN Oct 26 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12-18 points lower, or down 0.2-0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open flat to 10 points higher, or advancing up to 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open flat to 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Asian stocks advance on China rate cut, US tech earnings > Techs lead Wall St higher; S&P 500 erases 2015 loss > Nikkei ends at 2-month high as China cuts rates, Hitachi and Panasonic soar > China rate cut boosts U.S. yields at end of flat week > Dollar dips after rally, but improved risk appetite curbs losses > Gold struggles on firmer dollar, Fed rate hike fears > London copper edges higher after China rate cut > Oil prices weak as demand seen sagging towards year-end

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)