MILAN Oct 26 European shares were seen opening little changed on Monday, with a rate-cut effect seen as fading slightly in Europe after markets rallied to two-month highs on Friday on signs of more central bank support.

Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all down by between 0.1-0.3 percent, while Germany's DAX futures edged up 0.1 percent.

Earnings season was in full swing, with carmaker Peugeot posting a 3.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue helped by recovering European demand.

Technology group Philips reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on cost cutting and strong orders for its U.S. healthcare business, but said the sale of its Lumileds division, worth $3.3 billion, is in doubt..

Eyes will also be on Germany's Ifo business climate sentiment for October, with any further deterioration seen adding reasons for the ECB to act.

On Friday, European equities rose to two-month highs as China announced a surprise rate cut just a day after the European Central Bank signalled the possibility of stronger stimulus measures.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.95 percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 2.17 percent.

COMPANY NEWS:

PHILIPS

Philips said on Monday the sale of its $3.3-billion Lumileds business to Go Scale Capital was uncertain, due to U.S. government concerns. In the third quarter the company swung to a net profit of 324 million euros.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen PEUP.PA posted a 3.2 percent increase in third-quarter revenue on Monday as recovering European demand shielded the carmaker from the worst of a sales slowdown in China.

TALKTALK :

British broadband provider TalkTalk said on Sunday it had hired defence company BAE Systems to investigate a cyber attack that may have led to the theft of personal data from its more than 4 million customers.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT :

Aberdeen Asset Management has begun to sound out potential buyers as Europe's second-largest fund house struggles to put an end to a slump in its profits and share price, the Financial Times reported.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Standard Chartered said on Monday it plans to exit from its equity derivatives and convertible bonds businesses, following a step earlier this year to close the bulk of its global equities operations.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen's new head, Matthias Mueller, will update German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the carmaker's internal investigation into an emissions-rigging scandal during a trip to China, a person close to the matter told Reuters.

Also, news agency DPA reported Volkswagen may offer VW owners in Germany discounts on new cars if they turn in certain old models affected by the emissions scandal.

DEUTSCHE BANK

U.S. regulators are expanding their probe into Deutsche Bank as a money laundering investigation of a Moscow unit has widened into possible sanctions violations, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group has priced its private placement of 58 million new registered shares with a group of investors at 22.75 Swiss francs each, which is expected to raise gross proceeds of 1.32 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion), it said on Monday.

SYNGENTA

The group's new chief executive does not necessarily need to come from outside the company and big strategy changes would be "inopportune", the chairman of the Swiss agrochemicals group told a newspaper.

DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Germany has set a Nov. 10 deadline for Toll Collect, a joint venture of Daimler and Deutsche Telekom, to bid for a contract to extend a truck toll to all federal roads, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

RWE

Utilities RWE, Vattenfall and Mibrag will start shifting coal-fired power plant capacity to Germany's power reserve at the start of the European winter next year as part of a plan to reduce carbon emissions, the government said.

AIRBUS

Airbus CEO Tom Enders said Germany should deregulate its labour market and create more lower-paid jobs to help refugees find work and integrate better into society.

Saudi Arabian budget carrier flynas, which made its first profit this year, is in talks with plane manufacturers Airbus and Boeing as it seeks to purchase four new aircraft over the next four years, its chief executive told reporters.

Afghan carrier Safi Airways plans to aggressively expand in the coming three years and will approach Airbus and Boeing about aircraft purchases, its chief commercial officer said.

FNAC

The French books and music retailer said its proposed acquisition of London-listed electrical goods retailer Darty could generate at least 85 million euros ($94 million) per year of synergies before tax.

French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche said the talks had been met with hostility from Darty's current managing director, while its British board members wanted a higher offer.

VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA

The media group said it now holds 20.03 percent of Telecom Italia, and reiterated its plan to be a long-term shareholder and to develop Vivendi's business in southern Europe.

ACS

Spain's ACS won a contract worth 84.5 million euros to build and operate a 48 MW photovoltaic plant in Japan, the company said on Sunday.

