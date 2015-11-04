LONDON, Nov 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 25 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 24 to 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 25 to 17 points higher, or up 0.5 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Wolters Kluwer NV Q3 2015 Wolters Kluwer NV Trading Statement Release Mapfre SA Q3 2015 Mapfre SA Earnings Release Grifols SA Q3 2015 Grifols SA Earnings Release Bureau Veritas SA Q3 2015 Bureau Veritas SA Corporate Sales Release Evonik Industries AG Q3 2015 Evonik Industries AG Earnings Release Engie SA Q3 2015 Engie SA Earnings Release Gas Natural SDG SA Nine Months 2015 Gas Natural SDG SA Earnings Release Bank of Ireland Bank of Ireland Interim Management Statement Release Marks and Spencer Group PLC Half Year 2015/2016 Marks and Spencer Group PLC Earnings Release Persimmon PLC Q3 2015 Persimmon PLC Trading Statement Release ING Groep NV Q3 2015 ING Groep NV Earnings Release NN Group NV Q3 2015 NN Group NV Earnings Release Ageas SA NV Q3 2015 Ageas SA NV Earnings Release Hannover Rueck SE Q3 2015 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Release Legal & General Group PLC Q3 2015 Legal & General Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Old Mutual PLC Q3 2015 Old Mutual PLC Trading Statement Release Beiersdorf AG Q3 2015 Beiersdorf AG Earnings Release Natixis SA Q3 2015 Natixis SA Earnings Release Tenaris SA Q3 2015 Tenaris SA Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0845 IT Markit/ADACI Services PMI 0850 FR Markit Services, Composite PMI 0855 DE Markit Services, Composite PMI 0900 EZ Markit Services, Composite PMI 0930 GB Markit Services PMI 1000 EZ Producer Prices 1315 US ADP National Employment 1445 US Markit Services, Composite PMI 1500 US ISM Non-manufacturing PMI ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia surges with Japan, China stocks in lead > US STOCKS-Energy, tech push stocks up; Nasdaq 100 sets record > Nikkei jumps on Wall St gains, massive Japan Post triple-IPO > TREASURIES-Yields hit at least six-week highs on Fed views > FOREX-Dollar stands tall as risk appetite improves > Gold near 4-wk low on US rate hike fears, fund outflows > METALS-London copper edges up, tighter supply lends support > Oil prices slide on profit-taking; supply risks curb losses (Reporting by Alistair Smout)